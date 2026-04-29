Bingo Night Carnival Fundraiser

About this event
🎉 ADULTS BINGO & BUBBLES NIGHT TICKET INFORMATION 🥂
LIMITED AMOUNT OF TICKETS ONCE GONE THEY ARE GONE. 20 tickets maximum once they’re sold they’re sold.
Your £25 ticket includes entry to a fantastic adults-only evening of fun, laughter and fundraising!
✨ Included with this ticket:
• Entry to the event
• 3 books of 6 bingo games to play throughout the night ( Double your chances )
• Chance to win cash prizes and prize bingo goodies
• A free glass of bubbles on arrival 🥂
• Access to refreshments available to purchase
• A brilliant social night out with friends while supporting a great local cause!
• save yourself £6 by buying this ticket
Extra bingo books will also be available to buy on the night for anyone wanting even more chances to win.
£12 a book on the night.
🎪 Every ticket sold helps raise money towards our Rowner Community Carnival Fundraiser so you can have fun and support the community at the same time!
Strictly 18+ only.
🎉 ADULTS BINGO & BUBBLES NIGHT TICKET INFORMATION 🥂
Your £12 ticket includes entry to a fantastic adults-only evening of fun, laughter and fundraising!
✨ Included with every ticket:
• Entry to the event
• A book of 6 bingo games to play throughout the night
• Chance to win cash prizes and prize bingo goodies
• A free glass of bubbles on arrival 🥂
• Access to refreshments available to purchase
• A brilliant social night out with friends while supporting a great local cause!
Extra bingo books will also be available to buy on the night for anyone wanting even more chances to win.
Extra books will be sold on the night for £12 a book.
🎪 Every ticket sold helps raise money towards our Rowner Community Carnival Fundraiser so you can have fun and support the community at the same time!
Strictly 18+ only.
🎉 ADULTS BINGO & BUBBLES NIGHT TICKET INFORMATION 🥂
Your £20 ticket includes entry to a fantastic adults-only evening of fun, laughter and fundraising!
✨ Included with this ticket:
• Entry to the event
• 2 books of 6 bingo games to play throughout the night ( Double your chances )
• Chance to win cash prizes and prize bingo goodies
• A free glass of bubbles on arrival 🥂
• Access to refreshments available to purchase
• A brilliant social night out with friends while supporting a great local cause!
• save yourself £4 by buying this ticket
Extra bingo books will also be available to buy on the night for anyone wanting even more chances to win.
£12 a book on the night.
🎪 Every ticket sold helps raise money towards our Rowner Community Carnival Fundraiser so you can have fun and support the community at the same time!
Strictly 18+ only.
🎉 ADULTS BINGO & BUBBLES NIGHT TICKET INFORMATION 🥂
Your £28 ticket includes entry to a fantastic adults-only evening of fun, laughter and fundraising!
✨ Included with this ticket:
• Entry to the event
• 3 books of 6 bingo games to play throughout the night ( Double your chances )
• Chance to win cash prizes and prize bingo goodies
• A free glass of bubbles on arrival 🥂
• Access to refreshments available to purchase
• A brilliant social night out with friends while supporting a great local cause!
• save yourself £6 by buying this ticket
Extra bingo books will also be available to buy on the night for anyone wanting even more chances to win.
£12 a book on the night.
🎪 Every ticket sold helps raise money towards our Rowner Community Carnival Fundraiser so you can have fun and support the community at the same time!
Strictly 18+ only.
£
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