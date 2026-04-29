Bingo Night Carnival Fundraiser

🎉 ADULTS BINGO & BUBBLES NIGHT TICKET INFORMATION 🥂

LIMITED AMOUNT OF TICKETS ONCE GONE THEY ARE GONE. 20 tickets maximum once they’re sold they’re sold.





Your £25 ticket includes entry to a fantastic adults-only evening of fun, laughter and fundraising!





✨ Included with this ticket:

• Entry to the event

• 3 books of 6 bingo games to play throughout the night ( Double your chances )

• Chance to win cash prizes and prize bingo goodies

• A free glass of bubbles on arrival 🥂

• Access to refreshments available to purchase

• A brilliant social night out with friends while supporting a great local cause!

• save yourself £6 by buying this ticket





Extra bingo books will also be available to buy on the night for anyone wanting even more chances to win.

£12 a book on the night.

🎪 Every ticket sold helps raise money towards our Rowner Community Carnival Fundraiser so you can have fun and support the community at the same time!





Strictly 18+ only.