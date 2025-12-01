Blackpool District Scout Council

Hosted by

Blackpool District Scout Council

About this event

Blackpool Scouts Fundraising Ball

Matthews Suite

Blackpool Football Club, Seasiders Way, Blackpool FY1 6JJ, UK

General Admission
£60

Individual tickets.


Group Discount
£550
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Buy 10 tickets to receive a discount!


Bronze Sponsorship
£500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 complimentary tickets

•  Brand acknowledgement during the event 

•  Recognition on event social media channels 

•  Listed as a Bronze Sponsor on event pages and post-event publicity 

Silver Sponsorship
£1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 complimentary tickets with 2 bottles of wine or prosecco for your table 

•  Brand recognition throughout the event 

•  Promotion during event and on Blackpool Scouts social media platforms 

•  Permission to reference your support in your own marketing materials and Corporate Social Responsibility reporting 

• Listed as a Silver Sponsor on event pages and post-event publicity 

Gold Sponsorship
£2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Private table for 10 with 5 bottles of wine or prosecco for your table 

•  High-visibility brand credit during the event (verbal, AV screens) 

•  Promotion on event social media and Blackpool Scouts channels 

•  Permission to reference your support in your own marketing materials and Corporate Social Responsibility reporting 

•  Listed as a Gold Sponsor on event pages and post-event publicity 

Platinum
£5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Private table for 12 with 8 bottles of wine or prosecco for your table 

•  Exclusive Headline Sponsor status, including top-tier branding at the event materials 

•  High-visibility brand credit during the event (verbal, AV screens) 

•  Promotion on event social media + local Scouting channels 

•  Permission to reference your support in your own marketing materials and CSR reporting 

•  Photo opportunity with key Scouting representatives for use in your promotional materials

•  Headline Sponsor recognition across all pre-event and post-event communications 

Add a donation for Blackpool District Scout Council

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!