Hosted by

block east pye solar

About this event

block east pye solar's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Grove farmhouse, Hempnall, Norwich NR15 2NX, UK

Light aircraft flight. item
Light aircraft flight. item
Light aircraft flight. item
Light aircraft flight.
£50

Starting bid

Bid on a flight in a Spanish built Bucker Jungmann German Bi plane.

The flight will be at a date chosen by Mr Ed Howard and of course weather dependent and at the pilots discretion.

The winning bidder will be put in contact with Mr Ed Howard, Hill Farm Shotesham: Contact number, 07900 246930 : email: [email protected]

Wine tasting and tour of the garden for 2 at the old rectory item
Wine tasting and tour of the garden for 2 at the old rectory item
Wine tasting and tour of the garden for 2 at the old rectory
£5

Starting bid

Wine tasting and tour of the garden for 2 at the beautiful old rectory Saxlingham Nethergate, come and be wined and tour the stunning garden and lake.

The winning bidder should contact Anne and John Fry

[email protected]

The garden is 9 acres and includes an area with borders and shrubs (created in 1784), two ponds and many mature trees and hedges.


Wine tasting and tour of the garden for 2 at the old rectory (Copy) item
Wine tasting and tour of the garden for 2 at the old rectory (Copy) item
Wine tasting and tour of the garden for 2 at the old rectory (Copy)
£5

Starting bid

Wine tasting and tour of the garden for 2 at the beautiful old rectory Saxlingham Nethergate, come and be wined and tour the stunning garden and lake.

The winning bidder should contact Anne and John Fry

[email protected]

The garden is 9 acres and includes an area with borders and shrubs (created in 1784), two ponds and many mature trees and hedges.



Wine tasting and tour of the garden for 2 at the old rectory (Copy) (Copy) item
Wine tasting and tour of the garden for 2 at the old rectory (Copy) (Copy) item
Wine tasting and tour of the garden for 2 at the old rectory (Copy) (Copy)
£5

Starting bid

Wine tasting and tour of the garden for 2 at the beautiful old rectory Saxlingham Nethergate, come and be wined and tour the stunning garden and lake.

The winning bidder should contact Anne and John Fry

[email protected]

The garden is 9 acres and includes an area with borders and shrubs (created in 1784), two ponds and many mature trees and hedges.


Hot tub Jacuzzi with wine for 2 item
Hot tub Jacuzzi with wine for 2 item
Hot tub Jacuzzi with wine for 2 item
Hot tub Jacuzzi with wine for 2
£5

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious time in this secluded and private outdoor hot tub Jacuzzi with wine for 2, near Topcroft Hempnall.

The winning bidder should contact Annetta Berry [email protected]

a winch launched glider flight item
a winch launched glider flight item
a winch launched glider flight item
a winch launched glider flight
£30

Starting bid

Enjoy a flight in a winch launched glider at Norfolk gliding club at Tibernham airfield near Diss, https://www.norfolkglidingclub.com/

for questions about this promise please contact

Shayne Barton

Office Manager

01379 677207

[email protected]


Afternoon tea at Saxlingham Nethergate old hall item
Afternoon tea at Saxlingham Nethergate old hall item
Afternoon tea at Saxlingham Nethergate old hall item
Afternoon tea at Saxlingham Nethergate old hall
£5

Starting bid

Enjoy an afternoon tea for 2 and a tour of the stunning gardens at Saxlingham Nethergate old hall by Lucinda and Philip Bolus.

Visit by arrangement Philip Bolus [email protected]

Saxlingham Old hall has 17 acres of garden and woodland, herbaceous border, Sunken White garden, Spanish Pavillion and waterways, Croquet lawn and Kitchen garden as highlights. The afternoon tea could be held under the rose arbour, Croquet lawn weather permitting or in our Summerhouse …

Afternoon tea for 2 at Saxlingham Nethergate old hall (Copy) item
Afternoon tea for 2 at Saxlingham Nethergate old hall (Copy) item
Afternoon tea for 2 at Saxlingham Nethergate old hall (Copy) item
Afternoon tea for 2 at Saxlingham Nethergate old hall (Copy)
£5

Starting bid

Enjoy an afternoon tea for 2 and a tour of the stunning gardens at Saxlingham Nethergate old hall by Lucinda and Philip Bolus.

Visit by arrangement Philip Bolus [email protected]

Saxlingham Old hall has 17 acres of garden and woodland, herbaceous border, Sunken White garden, Spanish Pavillion and waterways, Croquet lawn and Kitchen garden as highlights. The afternoon tea could be held under the rose arbour, Croquet lawn weather permitting or in our Summerhouse …

Afternoon tea for 2 at Saxlingham Nethergate old hall (Copy) item
Afternoon tea for 2 at Saxlingham Nethergate old hall (Copy) item
Afternoon tea for 2 at Saxlingham Nethergate old hall (Copy) item
Afternoon tea for 2 at Saxlingham Nethergate old hall (Copy)
£5

Starting bid

Enjoy an afternoon tea for 2 and a tour of the stunning gardens at Saxlingham Nethergate old hall by Lucinda and Philip Bolus.

Visit by arrangement Philip Bolus [email protected]

Saxlingham Old hall has 17 acres of garden and woodland, herbaceous border, Sunken White garden, Spanish Pavillion and waterways, Croquet lawn and Kitchen garden as highlights. The afternoon tea could be held under the rose arbour, Croquet lawn weather permitting or in our Summerhouse …

A birthday bouquet item
A birthday bouquet
£5

Starting bid

Gale has generously donated a birthday bouquet, Park Farm, 23 High Green, Brooke, Norwich, NR15 1HR. Telephone 07507 635390, email: [email protected]


Coffe and cake for 2 item
Coffe and cake for 2 item
Coffe and cake for 2
£5

Starting bid

Rebecca Mayhew has generously donated coffee and cake for 2 at the Old hall cafe,

Old Hall Farm
Norwich Road
Woodton NR35 2LP

Telephone 01508 333110
Email us


MOT item
MOT
£5

Starting bid

Delfs garage has generously donated and MOT, the winning bidder should contact

[email protected]


Delfs Garage The Street  Hempnall  Norwich  Norfolk  NR15 2AD Tel: 01508 499788


Voucher for the Meat counter of £25.00 item
Voucher for the Meat counter of £25.00
£5

Starting bid

Frank Spurgeon has generously donated a voucher for the Meat counter of £25.00

The winning bidder must contact Frank Spurgeon Butchers and Farm Shop, Park Farm Brooke : email: Margaret Goff [email protected]

Print of Norwich Cathedral, item
Print of Norwich Cathedral,
£5

Starting bid

Mrs Marcelle Pyne has generously donated this Open Edition Print of Norwich Cathedral, by Godfrey Arnison (17" wide x 15" high)

Coffee and Scones for two. item
Coffee and Scones for two. item
Coffee and Scones for two. item
Coffee and Scones for two.
£5

Starting bid

The rural kitchen has generously donated coffee and scones for 2 so please get bidding, it's all in a good cause.

The winning bidder must contact

Park Farm Brooke. Telephone, 07826 929145. email: [email protected]

Horse Rug Wash item
Horse Rug Wash
£5

Starting bid

Upgate's rug wash have generously donated a horse rug wash, so all you horse lovers, please come and bid on this item, the winning bidder must contact Sarah Harmer, Upgate Rug Wash, Two Upgate Cottage, Brooke Road, Shotesham

[email protected]


Whole holiday cottage in North Norfolk. item
Whole holiday cottage in North Norfolk. item
Whole holiday cottage in North Norfolk. item
Whole holiday cottage in North Norfolk.
£300

Starting bid

Bid on a three night break at a Burnham market holiday cottage

 https://www.simplyowners.net/holiday-cottages-burnham-market/p/261647/

Sleeps four but ideally suited to two plus a pet, this is a really great deal so please bid generously.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!