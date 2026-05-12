block east pye solar's Silent Auction

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Grove farmhouse, Hempnall, Norwich NR15 2NX, UK
Starting bid
Bid on a flight in a Spanish built Bucker Jungmann German Bi plane.
The flight will be at a date chosen by Mr Ed Howard and of course weather dependent and at the pilots discretion.
The winning bidder will be put in contact with Mr Ed Howard, Hill Farm Shotesham: Contact number, 07900 246930 : email: [email protected]
Starting bid
Wine tasting and tour of the garden for 2 at the beautiful old rectory Saxlingham Nethergate, come and be wined and tour the stunning garden and lake.
The winning bidder should contact Anne and John Fry
The garden is 9 acres and includes an area with borders and shrubs (created in 1784), two ponds and many mature trees and hedges.
Starting bid
Wine tasting and tour of the garden for 2 at the beautiful old rectory Saxlingham Nethergate, come and be wined and tour the stunning garden and lake.
The winning bidder should contact Anne and John Fry
The garden is 9 acres and includes an area with borders and shrubs (created in 1784), two ponds and many mature trees and hedges.
Starting bid
Wine tasting and tour of the garden for 2 at the beautiful old rectory Saxlingham Nethergate, come and be wined and tour the stunning garden and lake.
The winning bidder should contact Anne and John Fry
The garden is 9 acres and includes an area with borders and shrubs (created in 1784), two ponds and many mature trees and hedges.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious time in this secluded and private outdoor hot tub Jacuzzi with wine for 2, near Topcroft Hempnall.
The winning bidder should contact Annetta Berry [email protected]
Starting bid
Enjoy a flight in a winch launched glider at Norfolk gliding club at Tibernham airfield near Diss, https://www.norfolkglidingclub.com/
for questions about this promise please contact
Shayne Barton
Office Manager
01379 677207
Starting bid
Enjoy an afternoon tea for 2 and a tour of the stunning gardens at Saxlingham Nethergate old hall by Lucinda and Philip Bolus.
Visit by arrangement Philip Bolus [email protected]
Saxlingham Old hall has 17 acres of garden and woodland, herbaceous border, Sunken White garden, Spanish Pavillion and waterways, Croquet lawn and Kitchen garden as highlights. The afternoon tea could be held under the rose arbour, Croquet lawn weather permitting or in our Summerhouse …
Starting bid
Enjoy an afternoon tea for 2 and a tour of the stunning gardens at Saxlingham Nethergate old hall by Lucinda and Philip Bolus.
Visit by arrangement Philip Bolus [email protected]
Saxlingham Old hall has 17 acres of garden and woodland, herbaceous border, Sunken White garden, Spanish Pavillion and waterways, Croquet lawn and Kitchen garden as highlights. The afternoon tea could be held under the rose arbour, Croquet lawn weather permitting or in our Summerhouse …
Starting bid
Enjoy an afternoon tea for 2 and a tour of the stunning gardens at Saxlingham Nethergate old hall by Lucinda and Philip Bolus.
Visit by arrangement Philip Bolus [email protected]
Saxlingham Old hall has 17 acres of garden and woodland, herbaceous border, Sunken White garden, Spanish Pavillion and waterways, Croquet lawn and Kitchen garden as highlights. The afternoon tea could be held under the rose arbour, Croquet lawn weather permitting or in our Summerhouse …
Starting bid
Gale has generously donated a birthday bouquet, Park Farm, 23 High Green, Brooke, Norwich, NR15 1HR. Telephone 07507 635390, email: [email protected]
Starting bid
Rebecca Mayhew has generously donated coffee and cake for 2 at the Old hall cafe,
Old Hall Farm
Norwich Road
Woodton NR35 2LP
Telephone 01508 333110
Email us
Starting bid
Delfs garage has generously donated and MOT, the winning bidder should contact
Delfs Garage The Street Hempnall Norwich Norfolk NR15 2AD Tel: 01508 499788
Starting bid
Frank Spurgeon has generously donated a voucher for the Meat counter of £25.00
The winning bidder must contact Frank Spurgeon Butchers and Farm Shop, Park Farm Brooke : email: Margaret Goff [email protected]
Starting bid
Mrs Marcelle Pyne has generously donated this Open Edition Print of Norwich Cathedral, by Godfrey Arnison (17" wide x 15" high)
Starting bid
The rural kitchen has generously donated coffee and scones for 2 so please get bidding, it's all in a good cause.
The winning bidder must contact
Park Farm Brooke. Telephone, 07826 929145. email: [email protected]
Starting bid
Upgate's rug wash have generously donated a horse rug wash, so all you horse lovers, please come and bid on this item, the winning bidder must contact Sarah Harmer, Upgate Rug Wash, Two Upgate Cottage, Brooke Road, Shotesham
Starting bid
Bid on a three night break at a Burnham market holiday cottage
https://www.simplyowners.net/holiday-cottages-burnham-market/p/261647/
Sleeps four but ideally suited to two plus a pet, this is a really great deal so please bid generously.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!