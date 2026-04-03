Invitation to BLS 25th Anniversary Dinner

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About this event
Menu
Potato & Leek Soup, Soda Bread Croutons
Grilled Supreme of Chicken, Herb Crushed Potatoes, Creamy White Wine Veloute, Alsace Bacon, Baby Gem, Petit Pois, Pearl Onions
or
Mediterranean Vegetable Stack, Tapenade, Tomato Sauce
White Chocolate Cheesecake, Raspberry Compote
Tea/Coffee
Prizes include spa treatment at Crowne Plaza, meal voucher at Crowne Plaze, voucher for Malone Hotel, a hamper from Punjana Tea, wine from Direct Wines, signature cocktail session at McConnell's Distillery, tickets for the Game of Thrones Experience and a limited edition print by Sharon Miller
£
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