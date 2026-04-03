Belfast Lough Sailability

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Belfast Lough Sailability

About this event

Invitation to BLS 25th Anniversary Dinner

Harbour Office

Corporation Square, Belfast BT1 3AL, UK

25th Anniversary Dinner Meal
Free

Menu

Potato & Leek Soup, Soda Bread Croutons

Grilled Supreme of Chicken, Herb Crushed Potatoes, Creamy White Wine Veloute, Alsace Bacon, Baby Gem, Petit Pois, Pearl Onions

or

Mediterranean Vegetable Stack, Tapenade, Tomato Sauce

White Chocolate Cheesecake, Raspberry Compote

Tea/Coffee

Ballot
£5

Prizes include spa treatment at Crowne Plaza, meal voucher at Crowne Plaze, voucher for Malone Hotel, a hamper from Punjana Tea, wine from Direct Wines, signature cocktail session at McConnell's Distillery, tickets for the Game of Thrones Experience and a limited edition print by Sharon Miller

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