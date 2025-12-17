Bob Willis Fund's shop

Support the fight against prostate cancer and honour England cricket legend Bob Willis with the Blue for Bob Baseball Cap. This cap symbolises the Blue for Bob campaign, which raises awareness and funds for better prostate cancer diagnosis.

A Tribute to a Legend

The Blue for Bob campaign is an annual event highlighted during the England vs. West Indies Test match at Edgbaston, turning the venue into a sea of blue. Wearing this cap, you honour Bob Willis's legacy and support prostate cancer research.

Wear Your Support

Show solidarity and raise awareness by wearing the Blue for Bob Baseball Cap. It's a tribute to a legend and a step toward better prostate cancer treatment.

Get Your Free Cap Today

Donate £20 and get your free Blue for Bob 2024, Baseball Cap, now and join the fight against prostate cancer, honouring Bob Willis’s legacy. All profits go to fighting prostate cancer.

*Shipping may take up to 4 weeks.

💙Wear the cap. Make a difference.💙