Bob Willis Fund's shop

Support the fight against prostate cancer and honour England cricket legend Bob Willis with the Blue for Bob Baseball Cap. This cap symbolises the Blue for Bob campaign, which raises awareness and funds for better prostate cancer diagnosis.
A Tribute to a Legend
The Blue for Bob campaign is an annual event highlighted during the England vs. West Indies Test match at Edgbaston, turning the venue into a sea of blue. Wearing this cap, you honour Bob Willis's legacy and support prostate cancer research.
Wear Your Support
Show solidarity and raise awareness by wearing the Blue for Bob Baseball Cap. It's a tribute to a legend and a step toward better prostate cancer treatment.
Get Your Free Cap Today
Donate £20 and get your free Blue for Bob 2024, Baseball Cap, now and join the fight against prostate cancer, honouring Bob Willis’s legacy. All profits go to fighting prostate cancer.
*Shipping may take up to 4 weeks.
💙Wear the cap. Make a difference.💙
Celebrate Bob Willis and support prostate cancer research with the Blue for Bob Widebrim hat. Part of the Blue for Bob campaign, it raises awareness and funds for crucial research.
A Tribute to a Legend
The annual Blue for Bob campaign, showcased by England and West Indies at Edgbaston, honours Bob Willis's contributions to cricket and the fight against prostate cancer.
Support the Bob Willis Fund
Donate £20 and get your free floppy hat, all proceeds go to the Bob Willis Fund, supporting essential research and assisting those affected by prostate cancer.

*Shipping may take up to 4 weeks.
*Shipping may take up to 4 weeks.
Wear Your Support in Style
The Blue for Bob Widebrim Floppy Hat is stylish and practical, a symbol of solidarity and commitment to a crucial cause.
Get Your Widebrim Hat Today
Donate now and wear it proudly, as a thank you for supporting the fight against prostate cancer and honouring Bob Willis's legacy.

💙Wear and support the cause.💙
💙Wear and support the cause.💙
