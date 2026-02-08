Book the Cabin

Escape to the Heart of the Diamond Wood

🌳Learn, create, and enjoy in our charming cabin nestled in the heart of the Diamond Wood

🌳Perfect for craft workshops, skill-building sessions, creative clubs, small team activities, birthday parties and more

🌳The space offers a hands-on, inspiring environment surrounded by nature

🌳Book for a minimum of 2 hours at just £20/hour

🌳Know that every booking supports biodiversity projects and youth engagement initiatives