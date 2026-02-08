Book the Cabin

About this event
Escape to the Heart of the Diamond Wood
🌳Learn, create, and enjoy in our charming cabin nestled in the heart of the Diamond Wood
🌳Perfect for craft workshops, skill-building sessions, creative clubs, small team activities, birthday parties and more
🌳The space offers a hands-on, inspiring environment surrounded by nature
🌳Book for a minimum of 2 hours at just £20/hour
🌳Know that every booking supports biodiversity projects and youth engagement initiatives
Cost for booking 1 additional hour
Host your event for half day (maximum 5 hours including tidy up) in the heart of the Diamond Woods.
Host your event for full day (maximum 8 hours including tidy up) in the heart of the Diamond Woods.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!