Andover Trees United

Hosted by

Andover Trees United

About this event

Book the Cabin

Diamond Wood

Andover SP11 6XU, UK

Book the Cabin for 2 hours hire item
Book the Cabin for 2 hours hire
£40

Escape to the Heart of the Diamond Wood

🌳Learn, create, and enjoy in our charming cabin nestled in the heart of the Diamond Wood

🌳Perfect for craft workshops, skill-building sessions, creative clubs, small team activities, birthday parties and more

🌳The space offers a hands-on, inspiring environment surrounded by nature

🌳Book for a minimum of 2 hours at just £20/hour

🌳Know that every booking supports biodiversity projects and youth engagement initiatives

Additional 1 hour hire item
Additional 1 hour hire
£20

Cost for booking 1 additional hour

Half Day hire
£80

Host your event for half day (maximum 5 hours including tidy up) in the heart of the Diamond Woods.

Full day hire
£150

Host your event for full day (maximum 8 hours including tidy up) in the heart of the Diamond Woods.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!