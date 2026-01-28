Luna's Fund

Hosted by

Luna's Fund

About this event

James Bond Ball

Boringdon Park

55 Plymbridge Rd, Plymouth PL7 4QG, UK

Individual Ticket
£55

Step into a world of glamour and intrigue! Includes a welcome drink, two course meal, access to auction and raffle prizes, live entertainment, and fun casino tables.

Table of 10
£500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Go full MI6! Assemble your team for a VIP Bond experience. Includes welcome drinks, two course meal for all ten, access to auction and raffle prizes, live entertainment, and fun casino tables. Perfect for friends, family groups and colleagues.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!