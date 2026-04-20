Bowhill PTFA Bingo Friday 12th June 2026

Family Bingo takes place on Friday 6th February 2026, arrive from 6.00pm for 6.30pm eyes down. All welcome and full instructions given at the start.





One book will give you one set of numbers for each of the coloured games we play. You may only want one book per person but sometimes someone would like more than one book.

Please note that we will have a record that you have purchased books on the night - you'll be able to collect them when you arrive.

Additional books can be bought on the night if you decide that you would like more.

Dabbers and refreshments will also available to purchase on the night.