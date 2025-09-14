Welcome to the Bowhill PTFA Lottery.

One payment of £12 will give 12 consecutive months of play in the lottery. Each person playing will be given a number and then, on the last day of each month, a random draw will be made by number using a random number generator online.



18yrs+. Enter at any time. One random draw to take place on the last day of each month. The winner to be notified by email and on the PTFA Facebook Group.



There is an option to remain anonymous plus to donate the prize back to the PTFA funds.



One £12 payment entitles you to one entry per month for 12 consecutive months starting in the month you paid the £12. No refunds permitted. More than one entry is permitted.



The single prize each month will be 30% of the tickets purchased for that month. Example: If 100 people have paid for a ticket in October, the prize would be £30. If 200 people have paid in October then the prize would be £60. The more people who play, the higher the prize!



All profits will go directly to the PTFA funds.

Thank you for supporting us!