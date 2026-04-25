Bridgend Roller Derby's TATTOO Raffle

BRD are raffling a 2 hour tattoo session with Ryan from Deadly Sins Ink.





Ryan has a studio in Ogmore Vale and also works at Pretty Hot Tattoo’d, Pencoed.

Ryan specialises in traditional, neo-traditional, black & grey realism, and colour work, always with clean, bold lines. He’s into taking on anything from classic flash to fully custom designs, and loves working with clients to turn their ideas into tattoos that feel alive and personal. Every piece he creates has character, style, and a touch of edge.





Winner to be drawn on 17 May, after BRD’s final 5 Nations game of 2026.