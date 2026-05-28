About this event
This ticket admits one adult to the Brothers BBQ Evening @ Masjid Adam.
Includes access to the premium BBQ food served on the evening
Please book in advance so we can cater accordingly. This is a brothers’ event.
This ticket admits one father and one child to the Brothers BBQ Evening @ Masjid Adam.
Includes access to the premium BBQ food served on the evening
Children are welcome, with girls welcome up to age 10.
For any additional children attending, please add the £5 additional child ticket separately so we can cater accordingly.
This ticket admits one additional child to the Brothers BBQ Evening @ Masjid Adam.
This ticket should only be selected alongside a Father + Child ticket or an adult ticket where additional children will be attending.
Children are welcome, with girls welcome up to age 10.
Please book the correct number of additional child tickets so we can cater accordingly.
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