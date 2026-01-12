The British Society of Flavourists

Hosted by

The British Society of Flavourists

BSFocus on Beer - Freising/Munich 2026

Gregor-Mendel-Straße 4

85354 Freising

General Admission - Whole Event - EARLY BIRD
£500
Available until Jun 29

Day 1 - Afternoon Conference

Day 2 - Conference, Brewery Tour

Dinner at Weihenstephaner 

Day 3 - Hop Farm Trip

BSF Member Admission - Whole Event
£400

Day 1 - Afternoon Conference

Day 2 - Conference, Brewery Tour

Dinner at Weihenstephaner 

Day 3 - Hop Farm Trip

General Admission - Whole Event
£550

Day 1 - Afternoon Conference

Day 2 - Conference, Brewery Tour

Dinner at Weihenstephaner 

Day 3 - Hop Farm Trip

Day 1+2 Only
£400

Day 1 - Afternoon Conference

Day 2 - Conference, Brewery Tour

Dinner at Weihenstephaner 

Day 2 Only
£300

Day 2 - Conference, Brewery Tour

Dinner at Weihenstephaner 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!