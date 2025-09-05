BSSH LION Charity Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Your chance to get your hands on this stunning bronze sculpture.
The hand is 1.5x in size, cast in bronze and mounted on a polished black granite base.
RRP £5,500
Donated by Kevin Conn
A week in a luxury villa of your choice for up to 10 people, by The Hideaways Club.
RRP £10K- £15K
The full list of available properties: https://www.thehideawaysclub.com/portfolio
Terms:
Signed 2014–15 FC Barcelona home shirt.
The shirt is signed by Messi, Neymar, Suárez, Piqué, Busquets, and Pedro — basically the core of Barça’s famous MSN era!
(Donated by hand surgeon Max Horwitz, who was gifted the shirt directly from Barcelona FC)
RRP on Google/Chat GPT: £2500-3000
Large original textured acrylic on canvas.
30" (76.5cm) x 20" (51cm)
In that fleeting moment when I watched her walk past, balancing that huge bundle of greens with such ease, I felt time pause. There was strength in her stride, but also a gentleness - an unspoken grace that seemed to belong to not only her, but to Malawi itself. I painted her in bright, living colors to capture that feeling: the warmth, the rhythm, the quiet resilience of everyday life here. This is my way of honoring her and so many African women like her, and the strength I find in these simple, extraordinary moments of "the Warm Heart of Africa".
A sailing lesson from one of the best! A half-day sailing lesson and tea (or a beer!) with Ian Walker MBE
RRP £Priceless
Get your hands on this iconic signed Adidas Chelsea home shirt celebrating the club’s unforgettable 2009/10 double-winning campaign, becomming Premier League Champions and FA Cup winners!
Professionally framed and beautifully presented, the shirt is emblazoned with verified signatures of:
Petr Cech
Branislav Ivanovic
Ashley Cole
Ricardo Carvalho
Frank Lampard
Joe Cole
John Obi Mikel
Michael Ballack
Florent Malouda
Deco
Salomon Kalou
Daniel Sturridge
John Terry
Alex
Nicola Anelka
A must-have for Chelsea fans and football memorabilia collectors alike, this piece is perfect for displaying in the home, office, or fan space. It’s a truly special tribute to one of the club’s most successful seasons ever.
RRP £2,500-£4,000
One night stay in one of the top suites at Mayfair's finest hotel including a delicious meal at Dovetale Restaurant and drinks in the Dover Yard bar (food and beverage voucher up to £250)
RRP: £1,250
https://www.1hotels.com/mayfair
Valid November 2025 – 2026.
Blackout dates apply and subject to availability.
Three hour round trip from London Biggin Hill Airport for up to four people in a light aircraft.
Pick your destination for sightseeing or lunch and a walk. France, Channel Islands, Isle of Wight and more all in comfortable reach.
Flexible dates.
A stunning framed original watercolour by famous botanical artist Shirley Felts.
Shirley Felts' work includes paintings of landscape and water, still life and rain forest. She enjoys painting in the field and filling sketchbooks documenting journeys, which form much of the reference material for work in the studio.
Shirley has had numerous exhibitions in England and The United States.
Her work has been reproduced as Fine Art prints, posters and cards which
have been distributed worldwide.
RRP £1,200
Garden Design by Ruth Campbell & Co. Award winning landscape architects, with a passion for creating magical spaces.
Prize includes one design scheme, planting strategy and visuals.
Please bid according to the size of your garden!
MAHARASHTRA - PASTEL BLUES 6ft By 9ft - Our Dhurries are hand woven in rural hamlets throughout Rajasthan by skilled artisans whose fathers and forefathers have been weaving rugs for centuries. At FROM JAIPUR WITH LOVE we are passionate about keeping this ancient skill alive.
Our dhurries are woven from 100% quality cotton, they are smooth underfoot and are double sided making them not only beautiful but also practical. Each of these rugs can be customised in any colour and in any size.
PLEASE ALLOW APPROXIMATELY 75 DAYS FOR THE RUG TO BE MADE AND SHIPPED
https://fromjaipurwithloverugs.com/products/maharashtra?_pos=1&_fid=88759ab6b&_ss=c&variant=49648130326847
Beautiful in any weather as long as you have the right attire!
Lyme Regis is a wonderful seaside town steeped in history. Follow in the footsteps of Mary Anning by searching for fossils, recreate the movies by taking a stroll along the Cobb or simply relax in one of the many cafes and restaurants overlooking the sea.
Accommodation is a modern, 3 bedroom house with parking, less than a 10 minute walk from the beach and town.
Stroll along the river Lim, past the old mill and beautiful 18th century streets - see if you spot our Banksy and then pop out to the view of the sea. A long weekend here will reset your inner calm.
Enjoy a long weekend in offseason - after October half term and before Easter - excl Xmas and new year.
Donated by Carolyn and Richard Burke.
Summerfield Garden Flat is a newly renovated, bright and contemporary compact retreat. Within a 15 minute drive of Saunton Sands, Croyde and Woolacombe surf beaches its ideally placed for a seaside break, to work or rest. It has both beautiful countryside and woodland walks on the doorstep and is just a 10 minute walk to the restaurants, pubs and shops of Braunton village centre. Private parking makes this break super easy.
https://www.airbnb.com/l/Z5bNTxbO
Donated by Nik Jagodzinski
An original painting by Malawian Raphael Katondo, showcasing the true spirit of the project and benefits of partnership.
Nutty ska-revivalists and 80s pop titans led by the inimitable Suggs.
Madness are concluding their big hits tour with this massive show at The O2 Arena in London joined by special guests, Squeeze! So make sure to don those 'Baggy Trousers'!
20th December 2025 - 2 x premium tickets. Get the best view with access to premium lounges!
RRP £750
A stunning large framed canvas in textured acrylic inspired by the beautiful and magnificent African elephant.
Shriti works as an artist, creating pieces that reflect the heart of her experiences. As a self-taught creative, she embraces a freedom that transcends traditional methods. Her work is inspired by the rich palette of nature, the atmosphere of the place, and the moods they stir. She’s drawn to the quiet rhythms of people and animals in motion, and to the subtle moments of daily life where emotion is expressed and evoked through small, meaningful gestures. At times abstract, her art is as much about feeling as it is about form. Thus, Shriti’s portfolio spans bold oil paintings with rich knife textures to fine, monochromatic studies in pen, ink, and watercolour.
Enjoy a private boat trip with Northshore Boat Club, starting from Chichester Harbour – an area of
Outstanding Natural Beauty on the South Coast. With your own skipper at the helm, you’ll head out on a premium RIB, stylish powerboat, or quiet electric dayboat.
Pick your pace: stop off for a swim at the award-winning East Head beach, enjoy a picnic afloat, or, if you fancy
stretching your sea legs, cross the Solent to the Isle of Wight. Your day will be shaped around what you enjoy
most – all you need to do is step aboard and relax.
RRP £1,000
The prize is being donated by Northshore Boat Club - part of Northshore Boatyard. Northshore is a waterfront destination on the south coast, based in the sailing village of Itchenor, within the Chichester Harbour Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Experience the quintessential romantic ballet Giselle at The Royal Opera House, London.
Opening night - 7pm, 14th February
Perfect Valentines treat!
ROH Member tickets in side ampitheatre plus programme voucher.
Peter Wright’s production for The Royal Ballet was created in 1985. With designs by John Macfarlane and set to Adolphe Adam’s score, this production conjures up two distinctly vivid realms, transporting audiences from the pastoral idyll of Act I to the menacingly moonlit graveyard of Act II as the tragic story unfolds.
https://www.rbo.org.uk/tickets-and-events/giselle-marius-petipa-details
Do you know any 47 year olds looking to celebrate their 50th in style, or maybe you are a wine buff who appreciates their vintage.
A Grand Mixed Horizontal of 1978 Gavi Barbaresco, Clos du Val and Chasse Spleen.
Wine searcher RRP £550
2 Prime position debenture tickets on the halfway line.
Wales are gearing up to face South Africa in a highly anticipated showdown at Principality Stadium on 29th November 2025. With Wales returning to Principality Stadium, this historic clash marks a significant moment for the team and Welsh rugby.
SIGNED 24/25 Six Nations England Rugby Team Shirt.
Donated by England Rugby Medical Team.
RRP: £350
Based in Godalming, Surrey, this workshop day provides everything needed - tools, material design ideas and help! No experience needed!
Final piece approximately 20x20Cm. Grouting demonstrated and provided to take home.
RRP £500
A truly exceptional piece of rugby history – an official British & Irish Lions shirt bearing the signatures of the 2025 touring squad. This iconic red jersey represents the pinnacle of rugby union, worn by the finest players from England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales as they unite under one legendary banner.
Hand-signed by the touring party, this shirt is a must-have for any rugby enthusiast or collector. Whether displayed in a home, office, or clubhouse, it serves as a lasting tribute to one of sport's greatest traditions and the camaraderie that defines Lions rugby.
A rare opportunity to own a piece of Lions legacy while supporting a worthy cause.
A signed official RFU rugby ball from England rugby legend, Rory Underwood.
Having first played as a youngster at Middlesbrough Rugby Club (with Rob Andrew and Bernie Coyne), Underwood went on to become one of the greatest wings in rugby union. Underwood is the leading try scorer for England in international matches. He first played for England in February 1984 against Ireland at Twickenham. He won 85 England and 6 Lions caps between 1984 and 1996 (then an English record). He played for England in the Rugby World Cups of 1987, 1991 and 1995.
Inspired by Picasso's beautiful line drawing, this serene contemporary artwork reinvents the master's iconic dove as a head-turning piece of street art on a white brick wall. A small figure in the foreground is wielding a spray can to create a stunning cerulean blue background in homage to the original work, and the graffiti surrounding the central image reinforces the message of love and peace.
Conceived and executed with skill and charm by leading artist Doug Hyde, 'Peace of Art' measures 14 x 16" and has been released as a framed limited edition on paper of just 395 copies.
RRP £450
A beautiful hand-thrown stoneware vase featuring a rich blend of layered blue and red glazes by Claire Raibourn, famous for creating one of a kind pieces inspired by the sea and natural landscapes
Size - 16 cm height, 18 cm width
RRP £150
SheerLuxe is the UK's leading online fashion and lifestyle publisher, covering everything and anything relevant to the modern woman. Across site, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, our podcast network and our thriving community, the SL network contains daily updates, inspo, news, advice, reviews, features and promotions.
Signed Essex Cricket shirt
