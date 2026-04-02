Bubbles Not Bombs

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Help make it happen!
As a Bubble Founder, your monthly support helps us get bubble kits into the hands of children living through conflict—creating moments of calm, play, and relief where they’re needed most. You'll receive our regular updates from the field — where the bubbles went, who they reached, what happened next.
Renews monthly
Sustain and grow the work!
As a Bubble Keeper, you’re helping us reach more children, more consistently.
Your support allows us to plan ahead, expand and fund deliveries, document the stories of the children we reach, and ensure that these simple tools continue to reach children living through conflict. You'll receive all of the regular updates, plus occasional behind-the-scenes from Paola on what's happening on the ground.
Renews monthly
Drive real, scalable impact!
As a Bubble Champion, you help us expand our mission in meaningful ways.
Your support contributes to expanded reach across the globe, deeper partnerships, and more powerful storytelling initiatives to help raise awareness of the devastating impact war has on our most vulnerable.
Champions get everything above, and we'll personally thank you in our annual impact report.
No expiration
Bring a Smile to a Child!
Every contribution helps bring moments of play and relief to children living through war. Not everyone can commit to a monthly amount — but not all heroes wear capes. Some blow bubbles. Every little bit helps someone blow one more bubble, and bring one more smile to a child.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!