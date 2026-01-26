Veterans Coastal Retreats

Veterans Coastal Retreats

Bude Golf Event

Bude EX23 8DA

UK

Full event for Non-Member
£50

This ticket is for everyone that is not a members of Bude golf club and would like to participate in the Golf tournament and the evening meal along with prize giving.

Full event for Members
£30

This ticket is for everyone that is a member of the Bude Golf club and would like to participate in the Golf and evening meal along with prize giving.

Golf tournament only (non-members)
£35

This is for people that can only make it for the golf tournament that are not members of the Bude golf club.

Golf tournament only (members)
£15

This is for people that can only make it for the golf tournament that are members of Bude golf club.

Evening event only
£22.50

The evening event will include a two course meal with prize giving from the golf tournament and a raffle.

Add a donation for Veterans Coastal Retreats

£

