Burma Court Community Playgroup's Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Training Kit worn by Kai Havertz (29)
(Season 24/25)
Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal.
Arsenal Arsenal Arsenaaaaal.
Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal.
Arsenal
Arrrrrseeeeenaaaaal
Kindly donated by Arsenal FC
Starting bid
£150 towards a new pair of sunglasses from Eyes of Stokey.
Eyes of Stokey is a locally owned independent optical boutique specialising in sustainable eyewear, rare vintage archive pieces, and carefully curated designs from independent eyewear brands- all supported by expert eye care in Stoke Newington.
Kindly donated by Nas at Eyes of Stokey
Starting bid
Ninja Tune is renowned for pioneering electronic and alternative music, featuring top artists such as Bonobo, The Cinematic Orchestra, Coldcut, Amon Tobin, Floating Points, and Mr. Scruff. Known for fostering eclectic talent, the label also boasts major modern acts like ODESZA, Bicep, Young Fathers, and Sampa the Great.
Kindly donated by Tess.
Each record is valued between £30 and £40
Starting bid
Get your pictures off the floor and onto the wall with £125 to spend at Albion Frames!
Albion Frames is a bespoke picture framing shop located in the Stoke Newington area of London. They specialize in contemporary, hand-finished frames made from hardwood, aluminium, and colored profiles
Kindly donated by Tom at Albion Frames.
Starting bid
A 1hr outcomes-based coaching session on a challenge or goal of your choice with coaching and strategy partner Anna Southern
Everyone faces complex and pivotal moments in their career. In the thick of it, trying to work things out in your own head can lead to confusion and self-doubt.
I create a space where you can openly reflect on what might be holding you back, and we work collaboratively to chart a forward path that maximises your potential.
I am a mum of three who combines 20 years of senior business experience and accredited coach training with an empathetic, personal approach to my work.
Value £120
Kindly donated by Anna Southern
Starting bid
A Pennet Signed by the 2025/26 Tottenham Hotspur Team. A great gift for a fan of the club!
Kindly donated by Tottenham Hotspur
Starting bid
A double cranial osteopathy season with cranial osteopath and healer Paul Kyte.
Paul is a registered Osteopath bringing together 20 years of experience. His treatments will gently ease your body into balance, improving your energy flow and connectivity.
Sessions take place in Ena Salon, Holborn.
Value £200
Starting bid
£100 to spend in T & Shop, Emily Grace’s beautiful boutique on Green Lanes.
T & Shop is an Independent lifestyle concept store with curated selection of pre-loved clothing, homewares, furniture & gifts.
Kindly donated by Emily at T & Shop
Starting bid
Just voted the 2nd best Mexican in London by Time Out!
£80 to spend at this amazing restaurant on Stoke Newington High Street.
Kindly donated by Tom from Corrochios
Starting bid
2 x tickets to multi award winning and completely hilarious, Stewart Lee's new show
Plus a bundle of Merchandise to go with it!
In this brand new show, Lee shares his stage with a tough-talking werewolf comedian from the dark forests of the subconscious who hates humanity. The Man-Wulf lays down a ferocious comedy challenge to the culturally irrelevant and physically enfeebled Lee. Can the beast inside us all be silenced with the silver bullet of Lee’s unprecedentedly critically acclaimed style of stand-up?
(See dates here Live Dates : Stewart Lee - 41st Best Standup Ever!)
Tickets worth £80.
Kindly donated by Carl at Hob Publicity
Starting bid
Join Marcus to make 3 curries (plus a surprise one) and a snack. You will then eat it for lunch with a couple of glasses of Noble Rot wine. Marcus will provide the recipes afterwards and include some photos of what you cooked and how you did it. 4 spaces available.
Lesson will take place in Stoke Newington. Date to be agreed by winners.
Wine kindly donated by Boris at Shrine on the Vine
Starting bid
Join Marcus to make 3 curries (plus a surprise one) and a snack. You will then eat it for lunch with a couple of glasses of Noble Rot wine. Marcus will provide the recipes afterwards and include some photos of what you cooked and how you did it. 4 spaces available.
Lesson will take place in Stoke Newington. Date to be agreed by winners.
Wine kindly donated by Boris at Shrine on the Vine
Starting bid
Join Marcus to make 3 curries (plus a surprise one) and a snack. You will then eat it for lunch with a couple of glasses of Noble Rot wine. Marcus will provide the recipes afterwards and include some photos of what you cooked and how you did it. 4 spaces available.
Lesson will take place in Stoke Newington. Date to be agreed by winners.
Wine kindly donated by Boris at Shrine on the Vine
Starting bid
Join Marcus to make 3 curries (plus a surprise one) and a snack. You will then eat it for lunch with a couple of glasses of Noble Rot wine. Marcus will provide the recipes afterwards and include some photos of what you cooked and how you did it. 4 spaces available.
Lesson will take place in Stoke Newington. Date to be agreed by winners.
Wine kindly donated by Boris at Shrine on the Vine
Starting bid
A lovely snip (!) off your favourite local hairdressers.
Kindly donated by Buller and Rice
Starting bid
Kurma Kids trousers are unisex and ultra comfy. Designed to be roomy, they have elasticated waistbands, gently tapered legs, side pockets, and a back patch pocket for all the little treasures!
Made using hand dyed, handwoven organic khadi cotton from India, they are 100% natural and soft on the skin. Perfect for every occasion and season with gorgeous patterns to choose from.
Designed in London and hand stitched in India, with care and in a sustainable way. The fabric is woven on traditional wooden handlooms by skilled weaving communities and every pair handmade by a wonderful team of seamstress and tailors in India.
Kindly donated by our very own Maneet from Kurma Collective.
Starting bid
A greeting card bundle worth over £55 from east London design brand Wrap (wrapmagazine.com).
The bundle includes 20 colourful cards for kids, especially lots of birthday cards - featuring fun, original designs by top contemporary illustrators. Perfect for all the nursery and school birthday parties ✨.
Kindly donated by Polly - Founder of Wrap.
Starting bid
If you fancy some ham and a bit of a natter.
Bid for this wine and charcuterie platter.
Kindly donated by Tony at Yield.
Starting bid
Have yourself an icecream party
With Oddonos Top Gelati
Kindly donated by Odonnos
Starting bid
Move over Criterion!
Delighted to add this Victorian Gentleman’s shaving mirror to our auction. A stylish and elegant tabletop vanity mirror, perfect for adding a touch of vintage charm to any room.
At 80cm in height and 60cm width, this is a true classic that combines functionality with a touch of old-world refinement.
Kindly donated by Molly.
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