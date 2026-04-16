Burma Court Community Playgroup's Silent Auction 2026

A 1hr outcomes-based coaching session on a challenge or goal of your choice with coaching and strategy partner Anna Southern





Everyone faces complex and pivotal moments in their career. In the thick of it, trying to work things out in your own head can lead to confusion and self-doubt.

I create a space where you can openly reflect on what might be holding you back, and we work collaboratively to chart a forward path that maximises your potential.

I am a mum of three who combines 20 years of senior business experience and accredited coach training with an empathetic, personal approach to my work.





Value £120





Kindly donated by Anna Southern