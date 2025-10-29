Burns Night 2026

About this event
Hornchurch RM11 1QX, UK
General admission ticket, including 3 course Burns Supper, Scottish dancing and a complimentary dram of whisky
We are looking for five haggis sponsors - First Come, First Served! Your name will be announced along with any message you want to add.
For those who miss out on haggis sponsorship, you can opt to sponsor some of the whisky instead - again your name will be announced along with any message you want to add.
£
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