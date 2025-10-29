Hornchurch Passion Play

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Hornchurch Passion Play

About this event

Burns Night 2026

24 North St

Hornchurch RM11 1QX, UK

General admission
£40

General admission ticket, including 3 course Burns Supper, Scottish dancing and a complimentary dram of whisky

Haggis sponsorship - limited opportunity
£30

We are looking for five haggis sponsors - First Come, First Served! Your name will be announced along with any message you want to add.

Whisky sponsorship
£20

For those who miss out on haggis sponsorship, you can opt to sponsor some of the whisky instead - again your name will be announced along with any message you want to add.

Add a donation for Hornchurch Passion Play

£

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