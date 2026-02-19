Bury Hospice's 35th Anniversary Ball Pre-Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Dual retro jerseys personally signed by legends, Pele, and Diego Maradona.
Large, stunning display frame, donated by a reputable collector, in support of palliative and end-of-life care in Bury. Certificate of authenticity not included.
'Pre-auction' item.
Starting bid
A signed photograph of Adele, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.
This item is a must-have for any music enthusiast or fan of the renowned artist.
The signed photo adds a personal touch to the piece, making it a unique and special addition to any collection.it is in great condition, and is being auctioned in support of specialist care in Bury.
'Pre-auction' item.
Starting bid
Large, authenticated, signed, and framed photo of Leonardo DiCaprio from The Wolf of Wall Street.
Solid frame, in great condition, with a certificate of authenticity.
Will look good in any room. Donated in support of palliative care services in Bury.
'Pre-auction' item.
Starting bid
Classic dual-signed James Bond photo collage.
Professionally framed photos signed by both Sean Connery and Roger Moore, with original film artwork.
This truly stunning piece, comes with a certificate of authenticity, and was donated to ensure hospice care remains available in Bury.
'Pre-auction' item.
Starting bid
Large, professionally framed photo and high-end artwork display of golf legend, Seve Ballesteros.
This quality item, is personally signed by Seve himself. The photos include iconic golfing moments - ideal for a fan or collector, who wants to support hospice care.
Certificate of authenticity included.
'Pre-auction' item.
Starting bid
An authenticated, signed, and framed photo of Sir Alex Ferguson.
This premium item will be of great value to any fan or collector. Certificate of authenticity included.
Great for the football fan who supports free care provisions in the community.
'Pre-auction' item.
Starting bid
Signed by legends - Dennis Taylor, Steve Davis, John Virgo at the 40th Anniversary Tour. All 3 are HUGE names in the snooker world.
Davis was World Champion 6 times. He lost the World Championships in 1985 to Dennis Taylor. He was winning easily but it all went down to who could pot the last (black) ball on the table in the last (35th) frame of the match. Dennis Taylor won and it was Taylor’s only win at World Championship level. They both toured the UK late 2025 re-enacting the 40th anniversary of the infamous black ball final from 1985.
John Virgo retired from snooker & became a well known snooker commentator & was reknown for party tricks at the snooker table. He sadly passed away unexpectedly earlier this month but toured with Davis & Taylor on their 40th anniversary black ball tour
Kindly donated by donated by Ruth Bradley-Holt
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!