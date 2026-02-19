Hosted by

Bury Hospice

About this event

Bury Hospice's 35th Anniversary Ball Pre-Auction

Pick-up location

Rochdale Old Rd, Bury BL9 7RG, UK

Signed Pele and Maradona football shirts item
Signed Pele and Maradona football shirts item
Signed Pele and Maradona football shirts item
Signed Pele and Maradona football shirts
£1,000

Starting bid

Dual retro jerseys personally signed by legends, Pele, and Diego Maradona.


Large, stunning display frame, donated by a reputable collector, in support of palliative and end-of-life care in Bury. Certificate of authenticity not included.


'Pre-auction' item.

Signed framed photo of Adele. item
Signed framed photo of Adele. item
Signed framed photo of Adele.
£100

Starting bid

A signed photograph of Adele, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.


This item is a must-have for any music enthusiast or fan of the renowned artist.


The signed photo adds a personal touch to the piece, making it a unique and special addition to any collection.it is in great condition, and is being auctioned in support of specialist care in Bury.


'Pre-auction' item.

Wolf of Wall Street image signed by Leonardo DiCaprio item
Wolf of Wall Street image signed by Leonardo DiCaprio item
Wolf of Wall Street image signed by Leonardo DiCaprio
£700

Starting bid

Large, authenticated, signed, and framed photo of Leonardo DiCaprio from The Wolf of Wall Street.


Solid frame, in great condition, with a certificate of authenticity.


Will look good in any room. Donated in support of palliative care services in Bury.


'Pre-auction' item.

James Bond collage signed by Sean Connery & Roger Moore item
James Bond collage signed by Sean Connery & Roger Moore item
James Bond collage signed by Sean Connery & Roger Moore
£1,500

Starting bid

Classic dual-signed James Bond photo collage.


Professionally framed photos signed by both Sean Connery and Roger Moore, with original film artwork.


This truly stunning piece, comes with a certificate of authenticity, and was donated to ensure hospice care remains available in Bury.


'Pre-auction' item.

Seve Ballesteros signed and framed photo/ caricature collage item
Seve Ballesteros signed and framed photo/ caricature collage item
Seve Ballesteros signed and framed photo/ caricature collage
£1,000

Starting bid

Large, professionally framed photo and high-end artwork display of golf legend, Seve Ballesteros.


This quality item, is personally signed by Seve himself. The photos include iconic golfing moments - ideal for a fan or collector, who wants to support hospice care.


Certificate of authenticity included.


'Pre-auction' item.

Sir Alex Ferguson photo - signed and framed item
Sir Alex Ferguson photo - signed and framed
£200

Starting bid

An authenticated, signed, and framed photo of Sir Alex Ferguson.


This premium item will be of great value to any fan or collector. Certificate of authenticity included.


Great for the football fan who supports free care provisions in the community.


'Pre-auction' item.

2 Dennis Taylor, Steve Davis, John Virgo Signed Snooker Cues item
2 Dennis Taylor, Steve Davis, John Virgo Signed Snooker Cues
£500

Starting bid

Signed by legends - Dennis Taylor, Steve Davis, John Virgo at the 40th Anniversary Tour. All 3 are HUGE names in the snooker world. 

Davis was World Champion 6 times. He lost the World Championships in 1985 to Dennis Taylor. He was winning easily but it all went down to who could pot the last (black) ball on the table in the last (35th) frame of the match. Dennis Taylor won and it was Taylor’s only win at World Championship level. They both toured the UK late 2025 re-enacting the 40th anniversary of the infamous black ball final from 1985.

John Virgo retired from snooker & became a well known snooker commentator & was reknown for party tricks at the snooker table. He sadly passed away unexpectedly earlier this month but toured with Davis & Taylor on their 40th anniversary black ball tour


Kindly donated by donated by Ruth Bradley-Holt

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!