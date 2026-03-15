🌟 Win a Thermomix TM6 (Worth £1,000+)! 🌟

About this raffle
Enter now for your chance to win a Thermomix TM6 – the ultimate all-in-one kitchen companion! 🌟
From quick family meals to impressive bakes, this incredible machine does it all.
🎟️ Only limited tickets available – don’t miss out!
📅 Draw takes place on 30th April 2026
Every ticket directly supports Naíscoil & Gaelscoil Léim an Mhadaidh and helps our amazing school community thrive 💚
✨ The more tickets you buy, the better your chances of winning!
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!