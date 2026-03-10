Cambridge United Foundation Matchday Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Take centre stage at half-time as a Zorb player at the Cledara Abbey Stadium! Roll onto the pitch and take part in a fun half-time activation in front of the crowd. Includes a free match ticket. Must be 18+.
Please note this experience is for the Salford City game this Saturday (21st March), therefore the winner of this item must respond to communications once the auction is closed on Friday (20th March).
Starting bid
Take centre stage at half-time as a Zorb player at the Cledara Abbey Stadium! Roll onto the pitch and take part in a fun half-time activation in front of the crowd. Includes a free match ticket. Must be 18+.
Please note this experience is for the Salford City game this Saturday (21st March), therefore the winner of this item must respond to communications once the auction is closed on Friday (20th March).
Starting bid
Give a young fan the ultimate matchday experience this Saturday with this mascot package from the Cambridge United Foundation. Open to children aged 5–14, the winner will walk the team out onto the pitch, meet the players, receive a goody bag and commemorative certificate, and enjoy a day they’ll never forget. £110 RTP. Includes a free match ticket.
Please note this experience is for the Salford City game this Saturday (21st March), therefore the winner of this item must respond to communications once the auction is closed on Friday (20th March).
Starting bid
Give a young fan the ultimate matchday experience with this mascot package from the Cambridge United Foundation. Open to children aged 5–14, the winner will walk the team out onto the pitch, meet the players, receive a goody bag and commemorative certificate, and enjoy a day they’ll never forget. £110 RTP. Includes a free match ticket.
Please note this experience is for the Salford City game this Saturday (21st March), therefore the winner of this item must respond to communications once the auction is closed on Friday (20th March).
Starting bid
Take home a special piece of matchday memorabilia - a team signed shirt, framed and presented by the Man of the Match after the game (£400 RTP). Includes a free match ticket.
Please note this experience is for the Salford City game this Saturday (21st March), therefore the winner of this item must respond to communications once the auction is closed on Friday (20th March).
Starting bid
Enjoy a premium matchday experience with two hospitality seats in the Regent Lounge at Cledara Abbey Stadium. Includes VIP entrance, a two-course buffet, half-time snacks and drinks, lounge entertainment, and premium main stand seating. £168 RTP.
Please note this experience is for the Salford City game this Saturday (21st March), therefore the winner of this item must respond to communications once the auction is closed on Friday (20th March).
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