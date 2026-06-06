Canterbury City Football Club's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
For your brand to be printed on the front of the FIRST TEAM away shirt. The sponsor will also be promoted on our social media channels, feature on our website and be printed in our matchday programmes.
Starting bid
For your brand to be printed onto one sleeve of the FIRST TEAM Away Shirt. The winning bid will have a choice of right or left sleeve, the second highest bid will have the other sleeve. The sponsor will also be promoted on our social media channels, feature on our website and be printed in our matchday programmes.
Starting bid
For your brand to be printed on the front of the VETERANS away shirt. The sponsor will also be promoted on our social media channels, feature on our website and be printed in our matchday programmes.
Starting bid
For your brand to be printed on the back of the FIRST TEAM away shorts. The sponsor will also be promoted on our social media channels, feature on our website and be printed in our matchday programmes.
Starting bid
Starting bid
For your brand to be printed onto one sleeve of the VETERANS Home Shirt. The winning bid will have a choice of right or left sleeve, the second highest bid will have the other sleeve. The sponsor will also be promoted on our social media channels, feature on our website and be printed in our matchday programmes.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!