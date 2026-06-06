Hosted by

Canterbury City Football Club

About this event

Canterbury City Football Club's Silent Auction

FIRST TEAM Away Shirt - MAIN SPONSOR item
FIRST TEAM Away Shirt - MAIN SPONSOR
£750

Starting bid

For your brand to be printed on the front of the FIRST TEAM away shirt. The sponsor will also be promoted on our social media channels, feature on our website and be printed in our matchday programmes.

FIRST TEAM Away Shirt - ONE SLEEVE item
FIRST TEAM Away Shirt - ONE SLEEVE
£200

Starting bid

For your brand to be printed onto one sleeve of the FIRST TEAM Away Shirt. The winning bid will have a choice of right or left sleeve, the second highest bid will have the other sleeve. The sponsor will also be promoted on our social media channels, feature on our website and be printed in our matchday programmes.

VETERANS Home Shirt - MAIN SPONSOR item
VETERANS Home Shirt - MAIN SPONSOR
£500

Starting bid

For your brand to be printed on the front of the VETERANS away shirt. The sponsor will also be promoted on our social media channels, feature on our website and be printed in our matchday programmes.

FIRST TEAM Away Shorts - BACK OF SHORTS item
FIRST TEAM Away Shorts - BACK OF SHORTS
£400

Starting bid

For your brand to be printed on the back of the FIRST TEAM away shorts. The sponsor will also be promoted on our social media channels, feature on our website and be printed in our matchday programmes.

VETERANS Home Shorts - BACK OF SHORTS item
VETERANS Home Shorts - BACK OF SHORTS
£200

Starting bid

VETERANS Home Shirt - ONE SLEEVE item
VETERANS Home Shirt - ONE SLEEVE
£100

Starting bid

For your brand to be printed onto one sleeve of the VETERANS Home Shirt. The winning bid will have a choice of right or left sleeve, the second highest bid will have the other sleeve. The sponsor will also be promoted on our social media channels, feature on our website and be printed in our matchday programmes.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!