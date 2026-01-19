Capital Sci-Fi Con – Day Trip (Upmo Extra)

Join Upmo Extra for a supported day trip to Capital Sci-Fi Con, a popular sci-fi, gaming, and pop-culture event.

Students will attend the event with support from two Project Workers and will have the opportunity to explore stalls, exhibits, and activities at their own pace within a structured and supportive environment.

Date: Sunday 21 February

Time: 10:00am – 4:00pm

Venue: Edinburgh Corn Exchange

What’s included:

Entry ticket to Capital Sci-Fi Con

Full-day support from two Project Workers (10am–4pm)

Support navigating the venue and managing the day

Please note: