Capital Sci-Fi Con – Day Trip (Upmo Extra)

Join Upmo Extra for a supported day trip to Capital Sci-Fi Con, a popular sci-fi, gaming, and pop-culture event.
Students will attend the event with support from two Project Workers and will have the opportunity to explore stalls, exhibits, and activities at their own pace within a structured and supportive environment.
Date: Sunday 21 February
Time: 10:00am – 4:00pm
Venue: Edinburgh Corn Exchange
What’s included:
- Entry ticket to Capital Sci-Fi Con
- Full-day support from two Project Workers (10am–4pm)
- Support navigating the venue and managing the day
Please note:
- Students must make their own way to and from the venue
- Lunch is not included (students can bring food or purchase on site)
