Carols by Candlelight

High St, Harston, Cambridge CB22 7PX, UK
1 large meat hot dog.
(gluten free rolls available - please ask on the day)
1 large vegetarian hot dog
(gluten free rolls available - please ask on the day)
1 large meat hot dog.
1 packet of crisps of your choice
1 juice drink (apple/orange)
(gluten free rolls available - please ask on the day)
1 large vegetarian hot dog.
1 packet of crisps of your choice
1 juice drink (apple/orange)
(gluten free rolls available - please ask on the day)
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!