CAUK31 Cumbria Fundraiser

This ticket is for access to the Saturday event only, and does not include camping.





PARKING: There is an ANPR barrier system in operation at the site; please provide your vehicle registration when asked.





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TICKETS DO NOT INCLUDE FOOD

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At checkout a donation to Zeffy (ticket selling platform) will be added by default. If you do not wish to donate to Zeffy please select ‘Other’ and enter £0.