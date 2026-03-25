CAUK31 Fundraiser

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CAUK31 Fundraiser

About this event

CAUK31 Cumbria Fundraiser

Cumbria

Coniston LA21 8AS, UK

Saturday Unity (no camping)
£10

This ticket is for access to the Saturday event only, and does not include camping.


PARKING: There is an ANPR barrier system in operation at the site; please provide your vehicle registration when asked.


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TICKETS DO NOT INCLUDE FOOD

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At checkout a donation to Zeffy (ticket selling platform) will be added by default. If you do not wish to donate to Zeffy please select ‘Other’ and enter £0.

Weekend Ticket (includes camping)
£50

This ticket includes camping on both the Friday and Saturday nights, as well as access to ALL THE UNITY.This ticket includes camping on both the Friday and Saturday nights, as well as access to ALL THE UNITY.


Tents and camping gear are not provided; #BYOT (Bring Your Own Tent)!


PARKING: There is an ANPR barrier system in operation at the site; please provide your vehicle registration when asked.


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

TICKETS DO NOT INCLUDE FOOD

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━


At checkout a donation to Zeffy (ticket selling platform) will be added by default. If you do not wish to donate to Zeffy please select ‘Other’ and enter £0.

Add a donation for CAUK31 Fundraiser

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!