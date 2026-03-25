CAUK31 Cumbria Fundraiser

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About this event
This ticket is for access to the Saturday event only, and does not include camping.
PARKING: There is an ANPR barrier system in operation at the site; please provide your vehicle registration when asked.
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TICKETS DO NOT INCLUDE FOOD
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At checkout a donation to Zeffy (ticket selling platform) will be added by default. If you do not wish to donate to Zeffy please select ‘Other’ and enter £0.
This ticket includes camping on both the Friday and Saturday nights, as well as access to ALL THE UNITY.This ticket includes camping on both the Friday and Saturday nights, as well as access to ALL THE UNITY.
Tents and camping gear are not provided; #BYOT (Bring Your Own Tent)!
PARKING: There is an ANPR barrier system in operation at the site; please provide your vehicle registration when asked.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
TICKETS DO NOT INCLUDE FOOD
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
At checkout a donation to Zeffy (ticket selling platform) will be added by default. If you do not wish to donate to Zeffy please select ‘Other’ and enter £0.
£
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