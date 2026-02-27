CCMA Membership

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Pay what you can per month to maintain an affiliate membership with CCMA. This small contribution is for inactive members to continue to support the club with a small donation while they take time away from club activities.
This membership gives priority to a place when returning to training.
Renews monthly
£55 per month for 1 set class per week.
Terms and Conditions:
This subscription will reserve your place in ONE class per week while active. The Subscription can be cancelled at any time, but due to having reserved a place, full or partial refunds are NOT available.
Renews monthly
£100 per month for 2 set classes per week.
Terms and Conditions:
This subscription will reserve your place in TWO classes per week while active. The Subscription can be cancelled at any time, but due to having reserved places, full or partial refunds are NOT available.
Renews monthly
£140 per month for 3 set classes per week.
Terms and Conditions:
This subscription will reserve your place in THREE classes per week while active. The Subscription can be cancelled at any time, but due to having reserved places, full or partial refunds are NOT available.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!