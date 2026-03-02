Ceilidh @ The Steam Café

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About this event
£
If you’re in a position to pay a bit more, this ticket helps us keep the event accessible and supports the Forncett Festival. Your generosity helps cover costs and subsidise lower-cost tickets. Thank you so much!
Our regular ticket price. This covers the core costs of running the event.
A lower-cost option for anyone who would benefit from a reduced price right now. No questions asked.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!