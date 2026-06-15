Neon lights spell out "TALENT Show" in the foreground, with "LIVERPOOL COLLEGE CHAPTER 6" above, set against a dark brick background.
Liverpool College Parents Teachers Association (with Godwyn House)

Hosted by

Liverpool College Parents Teachers Association (with Godwyn House)

About this event

Chapter 6 LC+ Talent Show

Queens Dr

Liverpool L18 8BG, UK

General Admission
Pay what you can

This gives you access to the Ch6 Talent Show. Everyone needs a ticket so we know how many seats are needed, but they are 'pay what you can' with a suggested donation of £5. This money is being raised as part of our LC+ Enterprise challenge, and all money will be donated to LC PTA.

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Add a donation for Liverpool College Parents Teachers Association (with Godwyn House)

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