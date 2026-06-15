Chapter 6 LC+ Talent Show

This gives you access to the Ch6 Talent Show. Everyone needs a ticket so we know how many seats are needed, but they are 'pay what you can' with a suggested donation of £5. This money is being raised as part of our LC+ Enterprise challenge, and all money will be donated to LC PTA.

Please note that Zeffy will add on an optional fee. If you do not wish to pay it, please ensure you remove it at the checkout.