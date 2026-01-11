Charity Big Breakfast

Full breakfast plus tea or coffee and juice. Booking essential. Last orders 11.30am.





A FREE kids sized breakfast for children under 10yrs who are booked with a paying adult (one child per adult). Please let us know in advance if you are bringing a child who is entitled to a free breakfast or if you have any allergies, email [email protected].





Tickets are non-refundable unless the event is cancelled.





Please be aware before booking: unfortunately we are unable to provide vegetarian or vegan options or support allergies due to the facilities available. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.