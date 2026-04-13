Bavis Gam Patidar Samaj

Hosted by

Bavis Gam Patidar Samaj

About this event

Chessington world of adventure

Chessington World of Adventures Resort Leatherhead Road Chessington Surrey KT9 2NE

Children under 18
£22

Childrens under 18 years only, Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. including transport from kingsbury to chessington pick up and drop off.

management have right to check the ID or Refuse the entry, without refund.

Adult Tickets
£45

Adultas 19 years and Over, Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. including transport from kingsbury to chessington pick up and drop off.

management have right to check the ID or Refuse the entry, without refund.

Children under 90cm in hight
Free

Childrens under 90cm hight will get free entry, Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. including transport from kingsbury to chessington pick up and drop off.

management have right to check the ID or Refuse the entry, without refund.

Add a donation for Bavis Gam Patidar Samaj

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!