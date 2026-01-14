Children's Mental Health Week Raffle for BCCS

Brentwood Catholic Childrens Society

Cartright & Butler Cosy Night In Treat Box
Kindly donated by F.E. Farrer Funeral Directors, this box features delicious hot drinks including a classic Afternoon Tea Blend, and Milk Chocolate Drinking Chocolate, and variety of biscuits and sweet treats - worth £50.


https://fefarrer.com

The Railway £20 Gift Voucher
Your chance to win £20 to spend at the cosy & traditional pub, The Railway in Billericay High Street.


https://www.therailwaybillericay.co.uk

Ravens Bakery Takeaway Afternoon Tea for Two
You could win a delicious takeaway box of afternoon tea for two. Perfect for any special occasion, with personalisation available too. A yummy treat worth £35.


https://ravensbakery.com

Cook Hamper & £10 Voucher
A lovely hamper full of delicious treats including liquorice, gingerbread, teriyaki rice bites, chocolate honeycomb and chocolate buttons, worth over £30. On top of that, you will also get a £10 voucher to spend at Cook.


https://www.cookfood.net/shops/Billericay

The Photographic Lounge - Studio Session & Print
Enjoy a studio session at The Photographic Lounge and take home a 10x8 printed photograph


amobilestudio.co.uk

Queenies £25 Gift Voucher
Your chance to win £25 to spend at Queenies - brunch, lunch, pizza & cocktails - there's something for everyone!


https://queeniesessex.com

