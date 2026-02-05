Chill'd CIC's Gaming Membership

Our server is free to join but we do ask you to donate what you can to help us keep things running.





We recommend £5.





It's completely optional and you don't have to give us anything if you don't want to.





As a non-profit all the money goes back into the organisation to help fund projects like this!





If you choose not to donate please still fill in the information on the next few pages so we can add your young person to the server.



