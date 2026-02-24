CHISLET AND HOATH PTFA COLOUR RUN 2026

💦🎟️ GUNGE THE TEACHER RAFFLE! 🎟️💦



Want the chance to see a teacher get well and truly gunged? 😄



Join us at the Colour Run event for our Gunge the Teacher Raffle, taking place at 6pm!



🎟️ Buy a raffle ticket for your chance to choose which teacher gets covered in slime!

All proceeds go towards raising money for our minibus the more tickets sold, the messier it gets!



🕡 Draw at 6pm during the event



Get your tickets and don’t miss the splash-tastic finale! £1 per ticket - list of teachers to be provided on the day



#GungeTheTeacher #PTFAFun #SchoolEvent #ForAGreatCause