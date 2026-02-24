CHISLET AND HOATH PTFA COLOUR RUN 2026

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This includes
ENTRY TO COLOUR RUN
WHITE TSHIRT
NEON SUNGLASSES
FINISHERS MEDAL
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This includes
ENTRY TO COLOUR RUN
WHITE TSHIRT
NEON SUNGLASSES
FINISHERS MEDAL
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This includes
ENTRY TO COLOUR RUN
WHITE TSHIRT
NEON SUNGLASSES
FINISHERS MEDAL
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This includes
ENTRY TO COLOUR RUN
WHITE TSHIRT
NEON SUNGLASSES
FINISHERS MEDAL
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This includes
ENTRY TO COLOUR RUN
WHITE TSHIRT
NEON SUNGLASSES
FINISHERS MEDAL
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This includes
ENTRY TO COLOUR RUN
WHITE TSHIRT
NEON SUNGLASSES
FINISHERS MEDAL
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This includes
ENTRY TO COLOUR RUN
WHITE TSHIRT
NEON SUNGLASSES
FINISHERS MEDAL
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This includes
ENTRY TO COLOUR RUN
WHITE TSHIRT
NEON SUNGLASSES
FINISHERS MEDAL
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This includes
ENTRY TO COLOUR RUN
WHITE TSHIRT
NEON SUNGLASSES
FINISHERS MEDAL
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This includes
ENTRY TO COLOUR RUN
WHITE TSHIRT
NEON SUNGLASSES
FINISHERS MEDAL
💦🎟️ GUNGE THE TEACHER RAFFLE! 🎟️💦
Want the chance to see a teacher get well and truly gunged? 😄
Join us at the Colour Run event for our Gunge the Teacher Raffle, taking place at 6pm!
🎟️ Buy a raffle ticket for your chance to choose which teacher gets covered in slime!
All proceeds go towards raising money for our minibus the more tickets sold, the messier it gets!
🕡 Draw at 6pm during the event
Get your tickets and don’t miss the splash-tastic finale! £1 per ticket - list of teachers to be provided on the day
#GungeTheTeacher #PTFAFun #SchoolEvent #ForAGreatCause
Once sponsorship has been raised please feel free to use this link to donate or hand cash in to the team on the registration desk on the day.
£
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