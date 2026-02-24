FRIENDS OF CHISLET SCHOOL

Hosted by

FRIENDS OF CHISLET SCHOOL

About this event

CHISLET AND HOATH PTFA COLOUR RUN 2026

School Ln

Canterbury CT3 4LA, UK

16:00 Ticket
£5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


This includes

ENTRY TO COLOUR RUN

WHITE TSHIRT

NEON SUNGLASSES

FINISHERS MEDAL


16:10 Ticket
£5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


This includes

ENTRY TO COLOUR RUN

WHITE TSHIRT

NEON SUNGLASSES

FINISHERS MEDAL

16:20 Ticket
£5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


This includes

ENTRY TO COLOUR RUN

WHITE TSHIRT

NEON SUNGLASSES

FINISHERS MEDAL

16:30 Ticket
£5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


This includes

ENTRY TO COLOUR RUN

WHITE TSHIRT

NEON SUNGLASSES

FINISHERS MEDAL

16:40 Ticket
£5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


This includes

ENTRY TO COLOUR RUN

WHITE TSHIRT

NEON SUNGLASSES

FINISHERS MEDAL

16:50 Ticket
£5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


This includes

ENTRY TO COLOUR RUN

WHITE TSHIRT

NEON SUNGLASSES

FINISHERS MEDAL

17:00 Ticket
£5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


This includes

ENTRY TO COLOUR RUN

WHITE TSHIRT

NEON SUNGLASSES

FINISHERS MEDAL

17:10 Ticket
£5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


This includes

ENTRY TO COLOUR RUN

WHITE TSHIRT

NEON SUNGLASSES

FINISHERS MEDAL

17:20 Ticket
£5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


This includes

ENTRY TO COLOUR RUN

WHITE TSHIRT

NEON SUNGLASSES

FINISHERS MEDAL

17:30 Ticket
£5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


This includes

ENTRY TO COLOUR RUN

WHITE TSHIRT

NEON SUNGLASSES

FINISHERS MEDAL

Teacher Gunge Raffle Ticket
£1

💦🎟️ GUNGE THE TEACHER RAFFLE! 🎟️💦


Want the chance to see a teacher get well and truly gunged? 😄


Join us at the Colour Run event for our Gunge the Teacher Raffle, taking place at 6pm!


🎟️ Buy a raffle ticket for your chance to choose which teacher gets covered in slime!
All proceeds go towards raising money for our minibus the more tickets sold, the messier it gets!


🕡 Draw at 6pm during the event

Get your tickets and don’t miss the splash-tastic finale! £1 per ticket - list of teachers to be provided on the day


#GungeTheTeacher #PTFAFun #SchoolEvent #ForAGreatCause

Sponsorship Donation
Pay what you can

Once sponsorship has been raised please feel free to use this link to donate or hand cash in to the team on the registration desk on the day.

Add a donation for FRIENDS OF CHISLET SCHOOL

£

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