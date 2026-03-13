The Norton Priory Museum Trust Limited

Hosted by

The Norton Priory Museum Trust Limited

About this event

Chocolate Easter Egg Hunt at Norton Priory

Tudor Rd

Windmill Hill, Runcorn WA7 1SX, UK

General Admission (Adult Advance Ticket)
£12.50

Admits one adult at the special advance price of £12.50 (usual price is £13.50).

Ticket permits entry throughout the day, to the museum and grounds. Tickets are valid from 10:00am until closing at 5:00pm.

Up to three children can attend per adult ticket.

General Admission & Chocolate Easter Egg Hunt (Child Ticket)
£1

Admits one child to the museum and grounds, including entry to Chocolate Easter Egg Hunt.

This ticket allows the child to select an Easter Egg from a range of eggs. Please note that choice of available eggs may reduce. One egg per child ticket.

General Admission (Adult Member)
Free

Admits one adult member to the museum and grounds. Please note a valid membership card must be shown on entry.

Ticket permits entry throughout the day, to the museum and grounds. Tickets are valid from 10:00am until closing at 5:00pm.

Up to three children can attend per adult member.

General Admission & Chocolate Easter Egg Hunt (Child Member)
£1

Admits one child member to the museum and grounds, including entry to Chocolate Easter Egg Hunt.

This ticket allows the child to select an Easter Egg from a range of eggs. Please note that choice of available eggs may reduce. One egg per child ticket.

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