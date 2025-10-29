Christmas Market 2025

(16+ | Ticketed | 1hr 45 minutes)





11am - 1.45pm





LOCATION: Eurythmy Room (Ground Floor, Edinhome)

Join us for a creative, hands-on Wreath Making Workshop and craft a beautiful advent wreath to take home. Guided step-by-step, you’ll work with six types of fresh greenery, along with cones, berries, dried apple and orange slices to create a piece that’s both natural and timeless.

All materials are provided, including your wreath base, four candles, and everything needed to create your own festive centrepiece or beautiful wreath to bring festive cheer to your front door. No prior experience needed, just bring your enthusiasm and festive spirit!

This special workshop offers a moment to slow down, connect, and create something that will bring warmth and beauty to your home throughout Advent. Enjoy a seasonal drink and snack as you work in this creative, calm, and inspiring setting.