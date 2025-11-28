Cottingley Community Centre
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Cottingley Community Centre

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Cottingley Community Centre

About this event

Sales closed

Christmas Party

Littlelands

Bingley BD16 1AL, UK

Add a donation for Cottingley Community Centre

£

Adult (min purchase 1)
£1

18+.

You must purchase at least 1 adult ticket - ALL children must have an adult accompany them.

Child (min purchase 1)
£1

Under 18

Must purchase with at least 1 adult ticket - ALL children must have an adult accompany them.

If you are wanting to purchase additional child tickets for an existing booking please call 01274 512800 and speak to Helen or Becki.

Under 2
Free

Ticket for child under 2

Must purchase with at least 1 adult ticket - ALL children must have an adult accompany them.

If you are wanting to purchase additional child tickets for an existing booking please call 01274 512800 and speak to Helen or Becki.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!