🎄🏏 Chingford Cricket Club Christmas Raffle 2025 🏏🎄





Get involved in our festive raffle and be in with a chance of winning some fantastic cricket-themed prizes, all while supporting Chingford Cricket Club.





The more tickets you buy, the better your chances of winning and every ticket sold helps support the ongoing running of the club.

🎁 CONFIRMED PRIZES (10 in total):

Plain Cricket Bat + £50 Mullet Cricket Voucher

Plain Cricket Bat + Mullet Cricket Junior RH Batting Gloves

Z Sports Vintage Cricket Bat + DSC Krunch 1000 Adult RH Batting Gloves

MB Malik Cricket Bat + £50 VX3 Voucher

Thorne Cricket Hufflepuff Cricket Bat

Unbranded/Plain Adult RH Batting Pads & Gloves + £50 BB International Cricket Bats Voucher

£100 Kit Locker Voucher

£50 Kit Locker Voucher

HiTZ Training Session

Signed Essex County Cricket Club 2025 Memorabilia Bat + Signed Dan Lawrence Shirt

🎟️ Ticket Price: £10 per ticket





💚 All proceeds go directly towards supporting Chingford Cricket Club.





⏰ Important Information:



Ticket sales close on Monday 22nd December 2025 at 18:00.



The raffle draw will take place live on the club’s Instagram, with all prizes showcased before the draw begins.





Do not miss your chance to win some brilliant prizes and support your club this festive season; good luck! 🍀🏏