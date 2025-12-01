Friends of Hurstbourne Tarrant School

Christmas Tree Decorations

Robin item
Robin
£4.50

hand drawn by Effie age 5


Buy any 3 for £12 use code xmas

Angel item
Angel
£4.50

hand drawn by Marta Lichocinska


Buy all 3 for £12 use code xmas


Festive HBT logo item
Festive HBT logo
£4.50

hand drawn by Sophie and William Bush


Buy all 3 for £12 use code xmas

HBT School Cook Book 2024
HBT School Cook Book 2024 item
HBT School Cook Book 2024
£5

Delicious, family-friendly recipes submitted by teachers, parents and children of the school.

HBT School Tea Towel 2024
HBT School Tea Towel 2024
£2.50

We have a few remaining tea towels from 2024, depicting a 100 of our village school’s pupils and 14 members of staff. All of the illustrations contributed by the children.

2026 Calendar
2026 Calendar item
2026 Calendar
£10

A photographic 2026 calendar covering Hurstbourne Tarrant and Ibthorpe raising money for Hurstbourne Tarrant Church of England Primary School. Photos by local photographer and school parent Scott Linsley.



