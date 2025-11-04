St Marks CEP School PTA Tunbridge Wells

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St Marks CEP School PTA Tunbridge Wells

About this event

Christmas Village Grotto - 2025

Ramslye Rd

Royal Tunbridge Wells, Tunbridge Wells TN4 8LN, UK

12pm Grotto Admission-CHILD
£5

You only need to purchase tickets for any children visiting the grotto- adults are free.

12:15 Grotto Admission-CHILD
£5

You only need to purchase tickets for any children visiting the grotto- adults are free.

12:30 Grotto Admission-CHILD
£5

You only need to purchase tickets for any children visiting the grotto- adults are free.

12:45 Grotto Admission-CHILD
£5

You only need to purchase tickets for any children visiting the grotto- adults are free.

1pm Grotto Admisson-CHILD
£5

You only need to purchase tickets for any children visiting the grotto- adults are free.

1:15pm Santa's tea break
Free

You only need to purchase tickets for any children visiting the grotto- adults are free.

1:30pm Grotto Admission-CHILD
£5

You only need to purchase tickets for any children visiting the grotto- adults are free.

1:45pm Grotto Admission-CHILD
£5

You only need to purchase tickets for any children visiting the grotto- adults are free.

2pm Grotto Admission-CHILD
£5

You only need to purchase tickets for any children visiting the grotto- adults are free.

2:15pm Grotto Admission-CHILD
£5

You only need to purchase tickets for any children visiting the grotto- adults are free.

2:30pm Grotto Admission-CHILD
£5

You only need to purchase tickets for any children visiting the grotto- adults are free.

2:45pm Grotto Admission- CHILD
£5

You only need to purchase tickets for any children visiting the grotto- adults are free.

Donation for 1 Child to visit the Grotto
£5

Can you grant a Christmas wish for another child this year?

Add a donation for St Marks CEP School PTA Tunbridge Wells

£

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