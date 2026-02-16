Circles Network Shop

Offered by
Each month is a snapshot of life at our equine centre in Cawston, you’ll find all the herd here, who is your favourite?
A5 landscape calendar printed on 130GSM matt stock.
Calendars are printed on FSC paper stocks promoting the practice of sustainable forestry worldwide. Help ensure the responsible management of the world’s forests.
Handcrafted Greetings Cards
A pack of three square greetings cards – inside blank for your own message. The artwork on these cards have been originated by our students, and each come with their own envelope.
Dimensions: 150 x 150mm
Printed on heavyweight paper stock.
Cards are printed on FSC paper stocks promoting the practice of sustainable forestry worldwide. Help ensure the responsible management of the world’s forests.
A set of two unique coasters, featuring a durable high-gloss finish, designed to withstand daily use with ease. With a heat-resistant coating, you can enjoy your hot beverages without any worry.
Dimensions: 90 x 90mm
‘Make the Difference’ design.
