Circles Network Shop

2026 Equine Calendar item
2026 Equine Calendar
£7.99

Each month is a snapshot of life at our equine centre in Cawston, you’ll find all the herd here, who is your favourite?

A5 landscape calendar printed on 130GSM matt stock.

Calendars are printed on FSC paper stocks promoting the practice of sustainable forestry worldwide. Help ensure the responsible management of the world’s forests.

Greetings Cards - COMING SOON item
Greetings Cards - COMING SOON
£5

Handcrafted Greetings Cards
A pack of three square greetings cards – inside blank for your own message. The artwork on these cards have been originated by our students, and each come with their own envelope.
Dimensions: 150 x 150mm
Printed on heavyweight paper stock.

Cards are printed on FSC paper stocks promoting the practice of sustainable forestry worldwide. Help ensure the responsible management of the world’s forests.

Coasters - COMING SOON item
Coasters - COMING SOON
Free

A set of two unique coasters, featuring a durable high-gloss finish, designed to withstand daily use with ease. With a heat-resistant coating, you can enjoy your hot beverages without any worry.

Dimensions: 90 x 90mm

Tote Bag _ COMING SOON item
Tote Bag _ COMING SOON
Free

‘Make the Difference’ design.

T-Shirt - COMING SOON item
T-Shirt - COMING SOON
Free

‘Make the Difference’ design.

