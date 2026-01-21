Clothes Circle from Sustainable Starts CIC

A capsule wardrobe of over 40 items to kit your baby out in style. Includes*:

Vests (long and short sleeve)

Sleepsuits

Tops/ dresses

Bottoms/skirts/dungarees

Jumpers/ cardigans

Seasonal items and accessories (e.g. booties, hats, etc)

The Clothes Circle project helps families reduce waste by reusing quality items of baby clothes at an affordable price. Clothes are donated, chosen and packed with care- from one family, to yours.

We estimate savings of around £85.25 per bag** and around 5kg of fabric, savings for you and the planet!





Items pictured are for illustration only

*Subject to availability

**Compared to similar, new items from a big five supermarket