Clothes Circle from Sustainable Starts CIC

About this shop
A capsule wardrobe of over 40 items to kit your baby out in style. Includes*:
The Clothes Circle project helps families reduce waste by reusing quality items of baby clothes at an affordable price. Clothes are donated, chosen and packed with care- from one family, to yours.
We estimate savings of around £85.25 per bag** and around 5kg of fabric, savings for you and the planet!
Items pictured are for illustration only
*Subject to availability
**Compared to similar, new items from a big five supermarket
A capsule wardrobe of over 40 items to kit your baby out in style. Includes*:
The Clothes Circle project helps families reduce waste by reusing quality items of baby clothes at an affordable price. Clothes are donated, chosen and packed with care- from one family, to yours.
We estimate savings of around £85.25 per bag** and around 5kg of fabric, savings for you and the planet!
Items pictured are for illustration only
*Subject to availability
**Compared to similar, new items from a big five supermarket
A capsule wardrobe of over 40 items to kit your baby out in style. Includes*:
The Clothes Circle project helps families reduce waste by reusing quality items of baby clothes at an affordable price. Clothes are donated, chosen and packed with care- from one family, to yours.
We estimate savings of around £85.25 per bag** and around 5kg of fabric, savings for you and the planet!
Items pictured are for illustration only
*Subject to availability
**Compared to similar, new items from a big five supermarket
A capsule wardrobe of over 40 items to kit your baby out in style. Includes*:
The Clothes Circle project helps families reduce waste by reusing quality items of baby clothes at an affordable price. Clothes are donated, chosen and packed with care- from one family, to yours.
We estimate savings of around £85.25 per bag** and around 5kg of fabric, savings for you and the planet!
Items pictured are for illustration only
*Subject to availability
**Compared to similar, new items from a big five supermarket
A capsule wardrobe of over 40 items to kit your baby out in style. Includes*:
The Clothes Circle project helps families reduce waste by reusing quality items of baby clothes at an affordable price. Clothes are donated, chosen and packed with care- from one family, to yours.
We estimate savings of around £85.25 per bag** and around 5kg of fabric, savings for you and the planet!
Items pictured are for illustration only
*Subject to availability
**Compared to similar, new items from a big five supermarket
A capsule wardrobe of over 40 items to kit your baby out in style. Includes*:
The Clothes Circle project helps families reduce waste by reusing quality items of baby clothes at an affordable price. Clothes are donated, chosen and packed with care- from one family, to yours.
We estimate savings of around £85.25 per bag** and around 5kg of fabric, savings for you and the planet!
Items pictured are for illustration only
*Subject to availability
**Compared to similar, new items from a big five supermarket
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!