Sustainable Starts CIC

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Sustainable Starts CIC

About this shop

Clothes Circle from Sustainable Starts CIC

0-3 months Capsule Wardrobe item
0-3 months Capsule Wardrobe
Pay what you can

A capsule wardrobe of over 40 items to kit your baby out in style. Includes*:

  • Vests (long and short sleeve)
  • Sleepsuits
  • Tops/ dresses
  • Bottoms/skirts/dungarees
  • Jumpers/ cardigans
  • Seasonal items and accessories (e.g. booties, hats, etc)

The Clothes Circle project helps families reduce waste by reusing quality items of baby clothes at an affordable price. Clothes are donated, chosen and packed with care- from one family, to yours.

We estimate savings of around £85.25 per bag** and around 5kg of fabric, savings for you and the planet!


Items pictured are for illustration only

*Subject to availability

**Compared to similar, new items from a big five supermarket

3-6 months Capsule Wardrobe item
3-6 months Capsule Wardrobe
Pay what you can

A capsule wardrobe of over 40 items to kit your baby out in style. Includes*:

  • Vests (long and short sleeve)
  • Sleepsuits
  • Tops/ dresses
  • Bottoms/skirts/dungarees
  • Jumpers/ cardigans
  • Seasonal items and accessories (e.g. booties, hats, etc)


The Clothes Circle project helps families reduce waste by reusing quality items of baby clothes at an affordable price. Clothes are donated, chosen and packed with care- from one family, to yours.

We estimate savings of around £85.25 per bag** and around 5kg of fabric, savings for you and the planet!


Items pictured are for illustration only

*Subject to availability

**Compared to similar, new items from a big five supermarket

6-9 months Clothes Circle Capsule Wardrobe item
6-9 months Clothes Circle Capsule Wardrobe
Pay what you can

A capsule wardrobe of over 40 items to kit your baby out in style. Includes*:

  • Vests (long and short sleeve)
  • Sleepsuits
  • Tops/ dresses
  • Bottoms/skirts/dungarees
  • Jumpers/ cardigans
  • Seasonal items and accessories (e.g. booties, hats, etc)


The Clothes Circle project helps families reduce waste by reusing quality items of baby clothes at an affordable price. Clothes are donated, chosen and packed with care- from one family, to yours.

We estimate savings of around £85.25 per bag** and around 5kg of fabric, savings for you and the planet!


Items pictured are for illustration only

*Subject to availability

**Compared to similar, new items from a big five supermarket

9-12 months Clothes Circle Capsule Wardrobe item
9-12 months Clothes Circle Capsule Wardrobe
Pay what you can

A capsule wardrobe of over 40 items to kit your baby out in style. Includes*:

  • Vests (long and short sleeve)
  • Sleepsuits
  • Tops/ dresses
  • Bottoms/skirts/dungarees
  • Jumpers/ cardigans
  • Seasonal items and accessories (e.g. booties, hats, etc)


The Clothes Circle project helps families reduce waste by reusing quality items of baby clothes at an affordable price. Clothes are donated, chosen and packed with care- from one family, to yours.

We estimate savings of around £85.25 per bag** and around 5kg of fabric, savings for you and the planet!


Items pictured are for illustration only

*Subject to availability

**Compared to similar, new items from a big five supermarket

12-18 Clothes Circle Capsule Wardrobe item
12-18 Clothes Circle Capsule Wardrobe
Pay what you can

A capsule wardrobe of over 40 items to kit your baby out in style. Includes*:

  • Vests (long and short sleeve)
  • Sleepsuits
  • Tops/ dresses
  • Bottoms/skirts/dungarees
  • Jumpers/ cardigans
  • Seasonal items and accessories (e.g. booties, hats, etc)


The Clothes Circle project helps families reduce waste by reusing quality items of baby clothes at an affordable price. Clothes are donated, chosen and packed with care- from one family, to yours.

We estimate savings of around £85.25 per bag** and around 5kg of fabric, savings for you and the planet!


Items pictured are for illustration only

*Subject to availability

**Compared to similar, new items from a big five supermarket

18-24 months Clothes Circle Capsule Wardrobe item
18-24 months Clothes Circle Capsule Wardrobe
Pay what you can

A capsule wardrobe of over 40 items to kit your baby out in style. Includes*:

  • Vests (long and short sleeve)
  • Sleepsuits
  • Tops/ dresses
  • Bottoms/skirts/dungarees
  • Jumpers/ cardigans
  • Seasonal items and accessories (e.g. booties, hats, etc)


The Clothes Circle project helps families reduce waste by reusing quality items of baby clothes at an affordable price. Clothes are donated, chosen and packed with care- from one family, to yours.

We estimate savings of around £85.25 per bag** and around 5kg of fabric, savings for you and the planet!


Items pictured are for illustration only

*Subject to availability

**Compared to similar, new items from a big five supermarket

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!