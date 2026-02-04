Friends of Coddington School

Offered by

Friends of Coddington School

About this shop

Coddolicious Chocolate Bar Sale - World Book Day

Coddolicious Chocolate bar
£2.50

MAX - 2 bars per child.

A delicious 100g Galaxy chocolate bar, will yours have a winning ticket??

Dairy free/Vegan Chocolate bar
£2.50

MAX - 2 bars per child.

All children will initially be given a standard Galaxy chocolate bar so we can check whether they have a winning ticket. If this option is selected, the Galaxy bar will then be swapped for a suitable alternative. This ensures every child has the same chance of winning while still accommodating dietary needs.


*weight may differ from Galaxy bars

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