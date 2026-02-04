Coddolicious Chocolate Bar Sale - World Book Day

About this shop
MAX - 2 bars per child.
A delicious 100g Galaxy chocolate bar, will yours have a winning ticket??
MAX - 2 bars per child.
All children will initially be given a standard Galaxy chocolate bar so we can check whether they have a winning ticket. If this option is selected, the Galaxy bar will then be swapped for a suitable alternative. This ensures every child has the same chance of winning while still accommodating dietary needs.
*weight may differ from Galaxy bars
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!