The Harry Edwards Foundation

Offered by

The Harry Edwards Foundation

About this shop

February Students College Accommodation 10% student discount.

Sat 11th July ONLY - B & B item
Sat 11th July ONLY - B & B
£198

Private luxury room With Continental Breakfast.

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10th & 11th July - B & B item
10th & 11th July - B & B
£396

Arriving the Friday evening, Private luxury room - B&B.

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Sunday 12th July ONLY - B & B item
Sunday 12th July ONLY - B & B
£190

Private luxury room With Self-serve Breakfast. Keep in mind this is Self catering for the night and a night porter will not be available.

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Sat 22nd August ONLY - B & B item
Sat 22nd August ONLY - B & B
£198

Private luxury room With Continental Breakfast.

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21st & 22nd August ONLY - B & B item
21st & 22nd August ONLY - B & B
£396

Arriving the Friday evening, Private luxury room - B&B.

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Sunday 23rd August item
Sunday 23rd August
£190

Private luxury room With Self-serve Breakfast. Keep in mind this is Self catering for the night and a night porter will not be available.

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Sat 3rd October ONLY - B & B item
Sat 3rd October ONLY - B & B
£198

Private luxury room With Continental Breakfast.

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2nd & 3rd October - B & B item
2nd & 3rd October - B & B
£396

Arriving the Friday evening, Private luxury room - B&B.

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Sunday 4th of October item
Sunday 4th of October
£190

Private luxury room With Self-serve Breakfast. Keep in mind this is Self catering for the night and a night porter will not be available.

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Sat 14th November ONLY - B & B item
Sat 14th November ONLY - B & B
£198

Private luxury room With Continental Breakfast.

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13th & 14th November - B & B item
13th & 14th November - B & B
£396

Arriving the Friday evening, Private luxury room - B&B.

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Sunday 15th of November item
Sunday 15th of November
£190

Private luxury room With Self-serve Breakfast. Keep in mind this is Self catering for the night and a night porter will not be available.

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Sat 12th December ONLY - B & B item
Sat 12th December ONLY - B & B
£198

Private luxury room With Continental Breakfast.

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11th & 12th December - B & B item
11th & 12th December - B & B
£396

Arriving the Friday evening, Private luxury room - B&B.

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Sunday 13th December item
Sunday 13th December
£190

Private luxury room With Self-serve Breakfast. Keep in mind this is Self catering for the night and a night porter will not be available.

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