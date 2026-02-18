February Students College Accommodation 10% student discount.

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Private luxury room With Continental Breakfast.
Arriving the Friday evening, Private luxury room - B&B.
Private luxury room With Self-serve Breakfast. Keep in mind this is Self catering for the night and a night porter will not be available.
Private luxury room With Continental Breakfast.
Arriving the Friday evening, Private luxury room - B&B.
Private luxury room With Self-serve Breakfast. Keep in mind this is Self catering for the night and a night porter will not be available.
Private luxury room With Continental Breakfast.
Arriving the Friday evening, Private luxury room - B&B.
Private luxury room With Self-serve Breakfast. Keep in mind this is Self catering for the night and a night porter will not be available.
Private luxury room With Continental Breakfast.
Arriving the Friday evening, Private luxury room - B&B.
Private luxury room With Self-serve Breakfast. Keep in mind this is Self catering for the night and a night porter will not be available.
Private luxury room With Continental Breakfast.
Arriving the Friday evening, Private luxury room - B&B.
Private luxury room With Self-serve Breakfast. Keep in mind this is Self catering for the night and a night porter will not be available.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!