Greatham School Colour Run!

About this event
Access to the 16:00 session.
Warm up at 15:50 and ready on the start line for a 16:00 kick off!
Access to the 16:30 session.
Warm up at 16:20 and ready on the start line for a 16:30 kick off!
Access to the 17:00 session.
Warm up at 16:50 and ready on the start line for a 17:00 kick off!
Access to the 17:30 session. Warm up at 17:20 and ready on the start line for the final 17:30 kick off!
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!