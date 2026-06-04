FROGS (FRIENDS OF GREATHAM SCHOOL)

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FROGS (FRIENDS OF GREATHAM SCHOOL)

About this event

Greatham School Colour Run!

Petersfield Rd

Greatham, Liss GU33 6HA, UK

16:00 Session
£6

Access to the 16:00 session.


Warm up at 15:50 and ready on the start line for a 16:00 kick off!

16:30 Session
£6

Access to the 16:30 session.


Warm up at 16:20 and ready on the start line for a 16:30 kick off!

17:00 Session
£6

Access to the 17:00 session.


Warm up at 16:50 and ready on the start line for a 17:00 kick off!

17:30 Session
£6

Access to the 17:30 session. Warm up at 17:20 and ready on the start line for the final 17:30 kick off!

Add a donation for FROGS (FRIENDS OF GREATHAM SCHOOL)

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