A yellow microphone graphic with "STAND UP Comedy + Curry" text and a list of performers is set against a light purple background with pink star accents.
Friends of Poplar Primary School

Offered by

Friends of Poplar Primary School

About this shop

Comedy and Curry Night

Entry ticket (+ welcome drink)
£15

Entry to the event and a choice of welcome drink on arrival (Please choose your welcome drink when prompted)

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Drinks Pre-Order: Prosecco
£16

Pre-Order a 750ml bottle of Prosecco for the event!

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Drinks Pre-Order: White Wine
£13

Pre-order a 750ml bottle of white wine for the event!

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Drinks Pre-order: Rose Wine
£13

Pre-order a 750ml bottle of rose wine for the event!

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Drinks Pre-Order: Red Wine
£13

Pre-order a 750ml bottle of red wine for the event!

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Drinks Pre-Order: Beer (x6)
£18

Pre-order 6x bottles of Moretti for the event!

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Drinks Pre-Order: Soft Drinks (x6)
£10

Pre-order a selection of x6 Soft Drinks for the event!

Fanta, Diet Coke, Barr, etc

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Drinks Pre-Order: Non-Alcoholic Beer
£15

Order 6x bottles of Alcohol-Free lager for the event!

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Add a donation for Friends of Poplar Primary School

£

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