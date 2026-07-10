Comedy and Curry Night

About this shop
Entry to the event and a choice of welcome drink on arrival (Please choose your welcome drink when prompted)
Pre-Order a 750ml bottle of Prosecco for the event!
Pre-order a 750ml bottle of white wine for the event!
Pre-order a 750ml bottle of rose wine for the event!
Pre-order a 750ml bottle of red wine for the event!
Pre-order 6x bottles of Moretti for the event!
Pre-order a selection of x6 Soft Drinks for the event!
Fanta, Diet Coke, Barr, etc
Order 6x bottles of Alcohol-Free lager for the event!
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!