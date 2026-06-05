Your Love Rara SC053673

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Your Love Rara SC053673

About this event

Community Music Fundraising event

1A Beach Esplanade

Aberdeen AB24 5NS, UK

Adult Ticket 16+ Kids are FREE with paying adult
£10

 MUSIC FOR A CAUSE: COMMUNITY FUNDRAISING NIGHT 

Join us for an unforgettable evening of music, fun, and community spirit as we raise funds to support our charity's programmes for children, families, and community projects.

 Sunday, 12th July
 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM
 Your Love Rara Hall

 WHAT'S HAPPENING?

 Live DJ Entertainment featuring:
• Benny
• Stevie.P
• Martin Blair
• DJ AKA Wonder
• Layton Burr

Playing a mix of Dance Anthems, Trance, Hard House, and House music throughout the evening!

 Face Painting
 Free Photos with Characters
 Exciting Raffles
 Karaoke Sessions
 Children's Soft Play Area
 Fun Games & Competitions
 Tea, Coffee, Juice, Cakes & Snacks Available purchase

 ENTRY
• Adults: £10 (includes sandwiches and snacks)
• Children: FREE
 Adults are welcome to bring their own drinks.

 EVENT SCHEDULE

4:00 PM – Doors Open
• Face Painting Begins
• Raffle Tickets Available
• DJs Start Playing

4:30 PM – Welcome & Charity Introduction

5:00 PM – Character Meet & Greet
• Photo Opportunities
• Follow us on social media and share your photos!

6:00 PM – Games & Competitions
• Guess the Song
• Best Dancer Competition
• Children's Activities

7:00PM - Karaoke session

9:00 PM – Event Closes

A huge thank you to our amazing DJs for generously donating their time and talent, and to all our wonderful volunteers who are helping make this event possible. Your support means so much to us and the families we serve.

Bring your family, invite your friends, and enjoy a fantastic night while supporting a great cause. Every ticket, raffle entry, and donation helps us continue our work in the community.

 Together, we can make a difference—one song at a time!

#MusicForACause #CommunityFundraiser #SupportLocalFamilies #FamilyFun #CharityEvent #YourLoveRara 

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