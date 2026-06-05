Community Music Fundraising event

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About this event
MUSIC FOR A CAUSE: COMMUNITY FUNDRAISING NIGHT
Join us for an unforgettable evening of music, fun, and community spirit as we raise funds to support our charity's programmes for children, families, and community projects.
Sunday, 12th July
4:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Your Love Rara Hall
WHAT'S HAPPENING?
Live DJ Entertainment featuring:
• Benny
• Stevie.P
• Martin Blair
• DJ AKA Wonder
• Layton Burr
Playing a mix of Dance Anthems, Trance, Hard House, and House music throughout the evening!
Face Painting
Free Photos with Characters
Exciting Raffles
Karaoke Sessions
Children's Soft Play Area
Fun Games & Competitions
Tea, Coffee, Juice, Cakes & Snacks Available purchase
ENTRY
• Adults: £10 (includes sandwiches and snacks)
• Children: FREE
Adults are welcome to bring their own drinks.
EVENT SCHEDULE
4:00 PM – Doors Open
• Face Painting Begins
• Raffle Tickets Available
• DJs Start Playing
4:30 PM – Welcome & Charity Introduction
5:00 PM – Character Meet & Greet
• Photo Opportunities
• Follow us on social media and share your photos!
6:00 PM – Games & Competitions
• Guess the Song
• Best Dancer Competition
• Children's Activities
7:00PM - Karaoke session
9:00 PM – Event Closes
A huge thank you to our amazing DJs for generously donating their time and talent, and to all our wonderful volunteers who are helping make this event possible. Your support means so much to us and the families we serve.
Bring your family, invite your friends, and enjoy a fantastic night while supporting a great cause. Every ticket, raffle entry, and donation helps us continue our work in the community.
Together, we can make a difference—one song at a time!
#MusicForACause #CommunityFundraiser #SupportLocalFamilies #FamilyFun #CharityEvent #YourLoveRara
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!