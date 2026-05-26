Community Sponsors Charity's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
second original painting in the auction by Lesley Garbutt a well-known Surrey watercolourist
Starting bid
Lesley Garbutt is a well-known Surrey watercolourist with a following on Facebook
Starting bid
Fully working drone with controller which can be attached to your phone to see live video and take pictures. 3 sets available - message DavidT
Starting bid
A very similar drone with 4k single camera system that can look down and ahead - with controller with phone fitting to see live video or pictures. … amazing technology From China. 3 sets available - chat to David T
Starting bid
Amazingly compact micro drone with full controller and video capability. only one of these micro drones available today
Starting bid
Starting bid
Original painting acrylics on canvas by well-known Ukrainian artist Andrei Bagno. size is 8“ x 8“.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
A very rare watch made by Raketa for blind people in the USSR in the 50s
Starting bid
A new quartz watch with the Ukrainian colours approximately 4.5 cm diameter
Starting bid
Watch made by Vostok in USSR in 80’s - it is working but can do with a service.
Starting bid
watch made by Vostok in the 1980s for the of emergency situations of Ukraine. well one condition and with service. But is working.
Starting bid
Patch for the international Legion of the Territorial Defence of Ukraine featuring flags from US Uk and Germany
Starting bid
This Ukrainian military morale patch for the defence intelligence of GUR, featuring an owl holding a sword over a map of Russia.
Multiple available - you're bidding on 1 badge
Starting bid
this patch belongs to the 37th separate marine brigade of the military featuring a winged sea lion holding a trident . The description reads “ on the wave of victory“.
Multiple available - you're bidding on 1 badge
Starting bid
this patch belongs to the 37th separate marine brigade of the military featuring a winged sea lion holding a trident . The description reads “ on the wave of victory“.
Multiple available - you're bidding on 1 badge
Starting bid
this patch is from the separate marine brigade of the Ukrainian Marine Corps with the upper banner reading “Will and honour“
Multiple available - you're bidding on 1 badge
Starting bid
this patch is from the separate marine brigade of the Ukrainian Marine Corps with the upper banner reading “Will and honour“
Multiple available - you're bidding on 1 badge
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