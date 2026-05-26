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Community Sponsors Charity

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Community Sponsors Charity

About this event

Sales closed

Community Sponsors Charity's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Frogmore Ln, Long Crendon, Aylesbury HP18 9DZ, UK

Watercolour by Lesley Garbutt item
Watercolour by Lesley Garbutt
£15

Starting bid

second original painting in the auction by Lesley Garbutt a well-known Surrey watercolourist

Watercolour clematis by Leslie Garbutt item
Watercolour clematis by Leslie Garbutt
£25

Starting bid

Lesley Garbutt is a well-known Surrey watercolourist with a following on Facebook

Drone A with 8k dual camera item
Drone A with 8k dual camera item
Drone A with 8k dual camera item
Drone A with 8k dual camera item
Drone A with 8k dual camera
£40

Starting bid

Fully working drone with controller which can be attached to your phone to see live video and take pictures. 3 sets available - message DavidT

Drone B with 4k camera item
Drone B with 4k camera item
Drone B with 4k camera item
Drone B with 4k camera item
Drone B with 4k camera
£30

Starting bid

A very similar drone with 4k single camera system that can look down and ahead - with controller with phone fitting to see live video or pictures. … amazing technology From China. 3 sets available - chat to David T

Drone C -micro size with 4k camera item
Drone C -micro size with 4k camera item
Drone C -micro size with 4k camera item
Drone C -micro size with 4k camera item
Drone C -micro size with 4k camera
£50

Starting bid

Amazingly compact micro drone with full controller and video capability. only one of these micro drones available today

Front Line Kit flag item
Front Line Kit flag
£20

Starting bid

“Calm Meadow” -original by Andrei Bagno item
“Calm Meadow” -original by Andrei Bagno item
“Calm Meadow” -original by Andrei Bagno
£25

Starting bid

Original painting acrylics on canvas by well-known Ukrainian artist Andrei Bagno. size is 8“ x 8“.

Postcards of Ukrainian military kit - 8 assorted cards item
Postcards of Ukrainian military kit - 8 assorted cards
£10

Starting bid

Postcards of Ukrainian military kit 2 - 8 assorted cards item
Postcards of Ukrainian military kit 2 - 8 assorted cards
£10

Starting bid

Postcards of Ukrainian military kit 3 - 8 assorted cards item
Postcards of Ukrainian military kit 3 - 8 assorted cards
£10

Starting bid

Watch 1 - for Blind People item
Watch 1 - for Blind People
£25

Starting bid

A very rare watch made by Raketa for blind people in the USSR in the 50s

Watch 2 - Ukraine colours Quartz item
Watch 2 - Ukraine colours Quartz
£25

Starting bid

A new quartz watch with the Ukrainian colours approximately 4.5 cm diameter

Watch 3 ukraine flag face item
Watch 3 ukraine flag face item
Watch 3 ukraine flag face item
Watch 3 ukraine flag face
£25

Starting bid

Watch made by Vostok in USSR in 80’s - it is working but can do with a service.

Watch 4. - Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine item
Watch 4. - Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine
£25

Starting bid

watch made by Vostok in the 1980s for the of emergency situations of Ukraine. well one condition and with service. But is working.

Badge 1 international legion item
Badge 1 international legion
£20

Starting bid

Patch for the international Legion of the Territorial Defence of Ukraine featuring flags from US Uk and Germany

Badge - defence Intelligence of Ukraine item
Badge - defence Intelligence of Ukraine
£10

Starting bid

This Ukrainian military morale patch for the defence intelligence of GUR, featuring an owl holding a sword over a map of Russia.

Multiple available - you're bidding on 1 badge

Badge - 37th Separate Marine Brigade item
Badge - 37th Separate Marine Brigade
£10

Starting bid

this patch belongs to the 37th separate marine brigade of the military featuring a winged sea lion holding a trident . The description reads “ on the wave of victory“.

Multiple available - you're bidding on 1 badge

Badge - 37th Separate Marine Brigade (Copy) item
Badge - 37th Separate Marine Brigade (Copy)
£10

Starting bid

this patch belongs to the 37th separate marine brigade of the military featuring a winged sea lion holding a trident . The description reads “ on the wave of victory“.

Multiple available - you're bidding on 1 badge

Badge 4 - 35th Separate Marine Brigade item
Badge 4 - 35th Separate Marine Brigade
£10

Starting bid

this patch is from the separate marine brigade of the Ukrainian Marine Corps with the upper banner reading “Will and honour“

Multiple available - you're bidding on 1 badge

Badge 4 - 35th Separate Marine Brigade (Copy) item
Badge 4 - 35th Separate Marine Brigade (Copy)
£10

Starting bid

this patch is from the separate marine brigade of the Ukrainian Marine Corps with the upper banner reading “Will and honour“

Multiple available - you're bidding on 1 badge

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!