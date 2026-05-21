COTE Summer School 2026 Scores - Five Spirituals

Digital score (PDF format): Five Spirituals from A Child of Our Time by Michael Tippett.

Important Notes:

This score is available to current Choir of the Earth Members only.



Each score is covered by a single user licence, for your personal use only. You must not share the score nor the download link with anyone else.



When you complete your transaction, you will receive an email including your receipt and a link to download your score. Access to the download link will expire on 30 September 2026. Please download the PDF file to your device before this date, as links cannot be reactivated.

