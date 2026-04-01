County Durham and Sunderland Foodbank - Charity Auction

VIP Aston Workshop Tour for four people to view and experience the superb facilities and workmanship at the Aston Workshop in County Durham and a copy of the Portfolio of Dreams, the most significant Aston Martin photographic book ever produced .From the very first A3 of 1921 to the most recent DB11, the book covers every major model as well as some of the world’s rarest and most valuable Astons

Treat the Aston Martin fan in your life to a guided tour of the Aston Workshop. You’ll be shown every part of the business and see some of the finest craftsmen at work as you see the restoration process happen in real time. Start in our showroom, housing one of the largest collections of Aston Martin’s for sale in the UK, before moving on to our workshop, engineering facilities and body and paint centre