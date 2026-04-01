County Durham and Sunderland Foodbank - Charity Auction

Hosted by
7-9 First Ave, Drum Industrial Estate Chester-le-Street DH2 1AG, UK
Starting bid
New - sealed packaging, make a great gift The world's best family board game brings you another exciting edition of MONOPOLY - Newcastle & Gateshead
Advance to Tyne Bridge, Newcastle Castle, or the Sage Gateshead- will you owe rent or reap the rewards
Starting bid
Choose from either a men's Barbour Heritage Liddesdale Quilted Jacket in a choice of 3 colours or the women's Barbour Annandale Quilted Jacket in a choice of 6 colours. These refined jackets feature Barbour's signature diamond quilted outer, providing a lightweight yet wind-resistant barrier that is perfect for transitional weather.
Currently retailing between £129 and £149
Full details will be on the voucher from Barbour Foundation.
Starting bid
Rare Champagne 2008—a strictly limited release that is both unique and only available in the finest vintages! The 2008 vintage is widely regarded as one of the finest in Champagne over the last century. Created only in years with exceptional harvests and presented in an eye-catching bottle designed by Pierre-Karl Fabergé, Rare Champagne is one of the most exclusive prestige cuvées in the world and this 2008 vintage is sensational.
Retails at £170-£230
Starting bid
Win a fabulous 2/3 day weekend or 4 day mid week stay at Lavender Lodge located on Felmoor Park (excluding Bank holidays and school holidays). The lodge has 2 King size bedrooms and spacious living accommodation. https://lavender-lodge.org/
Felmoor Holiday Park is a gorgeous 40-acre park situated in Northumberland. The park has a lot to offer for people who are looking for a peaceful and relaxing time. You can walk around the lake, or enjoy a relaxing time your private hot tub. The Crazy Horse Saloon Bar and Grill is only two minutes away from the park. They serve the most delicious meals ever! There is also an arcade, as well as a sports bar, so there is something for everyone in the family.
This stay retails at £500-£800
Starting bid
VIP Aston Workshop Tour for four people to view and experience the superb facilities and workmanship at the Aston Workshop in County Durham and a copy of the Portfolio of Dreams, the most significant Aston Martin photographic book ever produced .From the very first A3 of 1921 to the most recent DB11, the book covers every major model as well as some of the world’s rarest and most valuable Astons
Treat the Aston Martin fan in your life to a guided tour of the Aston Workshop. You’ll be shown every part of the business and see some of the finest craftsmen at work as you see the restoration process happen in real time. Start in our showroom, housing one of the largest collections of Aston Martin’s for sale in the UK, before moving on to our workshop, engineering facilities and body and paint centre
Starting bid
Lovely new Sunderland kids shirt. Size Youth Unisex XS (we have two listed).
Signed by Jack Clarke, Luis Semedo, Trai Hume and Patrick Roberts.
Starting bid
Lovely new Sunderland kids shirt. Size Youth Unisex XS (we have two listed).
Signed by Jack Clarke, Luis Semedo, Trai Hume and Patrick Roberts.
Starting bid
Adult Sunderland AFC football shirt signed by current players Enzo Le Fee and Dennis Cirkin. Photographic evidence of them signing will be provided.
Starting bid
Paul Smith is hitting the road again with his brand-new tour HAPPY and this is the biggest, boldest show of his career.
Following sold-out runs and viral success across the globe, HAPPY takes Paul’s trademark crowd work, razor-sharp observations, and laugh-out-loud true stories to an entirely new level. This is stand-up at full throttle: fast, fearless, and relentlessly funny.
Packed with outrageous audience interaction and stories pulled straight from real life, HAPPY is a show about finding joy in the chaos, laughter in the everyday, and comedy in absolutely everything. Expect jaw-aching laughs from the first minute to the last.
Age information: 16+ at parental discretion. A parent or guardian must be present at the show with anyone aged under 16.
Retails at £84
Starting bid
Over the last 25 years, Westlife have become one of the most successful pop groups of all time. Their music has been streamed over 3 billion times globally; they’ve achieved 36 No.1 albums worldwide, 14 UK No.1 singles (ranking only behind Elvis Presley and The Beatles), sold over 55 million records. Running from September 2026, the tour will see the band deliver a euphoric, hit-filled set spanning their extraordinary 25-year career from timeless ballads to global chart-toppers.
Westlife said: “This year marks 25 years since we started this incredible journey together and it still feels like only the beginning. The support from our fans has been unbelievable, and to celebrate with this world tour, new music, and a brand-new album feels truly special. We can’t wait to see you all on the road and share this next chapter together.”
This date is now sold out but tickets were retailing at a starting price of £99 each
Starting bid
Beautifully presented in a premium bevelled display case this is a signed Tyson Fury boxing glove with authentication on the back of the frame. The glove was worn by Tyson in the Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury 'Unfinished Business' Heavyweight title contest 22nd Feb 2020
Purchased for £300
Starting bid
Signed and framed Rangers shirt from the 23/24 season, presented in a lovely black frame. signed by all the
Starting bid
Signed glove worn by Tom May 2026 - current heavyweight UFC champion!
Thomas Paul Aspinall is an English professional mixed martial artist. He currently competes in the Heavyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where he is the current UFC Heavyweight Champion. As of 12 May 2026, he is #6 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings.
Starting bid
This is a beautiful and boxed Tissot watch. Tissot is known for producing stylish, elegant, and reliable watches. The brand is widely recognised as one of the world’s leading watchmakers that pushes boundaries to make stunning pieces for men and women. The T-Classic collection favours balance, legibility, and enduring style over passing trends.
Retails at £285
Starting bid
Sammarco Castello Dei Rampolla 2011 is a red wine from the Chianti Classico DOCG, a blend of Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot. The Sammarco is the estate’s Cabernet-dominant Super Tuscan. This bottling is dense and powerful, featuring layers of dark fruit, spice and tobacco, framed by firm, age-worthy tannins. This wine is one of the pioneering examples of the innovative, Bordeaux-inspired blends of the Chianti Classico region, showcasing immense concentration and structure.
Rare bottle of Red win retailing at over £100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!