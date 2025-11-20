Sales closed

Courtland PTA Christmas Auction

Pick-up location

Courtland Ave, London NW7 3BG, UK

Village gym day guest passes x5 worth £150
£10

Starting bid

Spend time working on your wellbeing with access to top of the range gym equipment, heated pool, jacuzzi, steam & sauna rooms and changing facilities.

Beauty facial or Laser Voucher worth £100
£10

Starting bid

Treaty yourself to this amazing gift.  Take time to unwind, relax and paper yourself.  

Free 30 min Piano or Cello lesson
£10

Starting bid

Free 30 min Piano or Cello lesson with the talented Laura Stevens

Christmas Centre Piece made by Flowers by Jazmine
£10

Starting bid

Be the envy of all your friends and family with this stunning centre piece for your Christmas activities

Free Football Coaching
£10

Starting bid

Vantbasten Football club.  Enjoy 2 Free group football coaching sessions at Finchley Eagles FC.

Family Photoshoot
£10

Starting bid

Professional family session Photoshoot at Click Studios, including a 10"x 8"  and two 5"x7" image worth £270

Afternoon Tea with Miss Walker
£10

Starting bid

Afternoon Tea with Ms Walker - up to 6 children can enjoy some time out of their class and spend quality time conversing with their beloved headteacher over some cakes and snacks.  

Signed Eze Photograph
£10

Starting bid

A signed photograph of superstar England & Arsenal player Eberechi Eze (wearing an England shirt).

Digital Family Portrait – A Timeless Treasure
£10

Starting bid

Capture the heart of your family in a beautiful, custom digital portrait! Using a favourite photo as reference, I will create a high-quality illustrated portrait that celebrates your family’s unique bond. Perfect for printing, framing, holiday cards, or sharing online. This one-of-a-kind keepsake is a meaningful way to preserve special memories for years to come.

 

What’s included:

                • Custom digital illustration of your family

                • High-resolution digital file

                • One round of minor revisions

(Print not included)

