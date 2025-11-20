Courtland PTA Christmas Auction

Capture the heart of your family in a beautiful, custom digital portrait! Using a favourite photo as reference, I will create a high-quality illustrated portrait that celebrates your family’s unique bond. Perfect for printing, framing, holiday cards, or sharing online. This one-of-a-kind keepsake is a meaningful way to preserve special memories for years to come.

What’s included:

• Custom digital illustration of your family

• High-resolution digital file

• One round of minor revisions

(Print not included)