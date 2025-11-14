Hosted by

Crakehall Bay Horse Limited

About this event

Crakehall Cricket club – March In March for MS

Pick-up location

The Green, Bedale DL8 1HP, UK

Freddie Flintoff Signed Book 'Coming Home' item
Freddie Flintoff Signed Book 'Coming Home'
£5

Starting bid

Freddie Flintoff Signed Book 'Coming Home'. Once collected by the Cricket Club, all money raised will be passed on to the MS Society Hambleton and Richmond branch – who are supporting John Love and his family.

Signed Alan Shearer England Shirt item
Signed Alan Shearer England Shirt
£5

Starting bid

Signed Alan Shearer England Shirt. Once collected by the Cricket Club, all money raised will be passed on to the MS Society Hambleton and Richmond branch – who are supporting John Love and his family.

Retro Durham Shirt 1995 FotherGill item
Retro Durham Shirt 1995 FotherGill
£5

Starting bid

Retro Durham Shirt 1995 FotherGill. Once collected by the Cricket Club, all money raised will be passed on to the MS Society Hambleton and Richmond branch – who are supporting John Love and his family.

Golf Open Signed Picture - Louis Oosthuizen item
Golf Open Signed Picture - Louis Oosthuizen
£5

Starting bid

Golf Open Signed Picture - Louis Oosthwizen. Once collected by the Cricket Club, all money raised will be passed on to the MS Society Hambleton and Richmond branch – who are supporting John Love and his family.

Cricket Ball Signed by Ben Stokes and Mark Wood item
Cricket Ball Signed by Ben Stokes and Mark Wood
£5

Starting bid

Cricket Ball Signed by Ben Stokes and Mark Wood. Once collected by the Cricket Club, all money raised will be passed on to the MS Society Hambleton and Richmond branch – who are supporting John Love and his family.

Tour of Emmerdale Studios Village item
Tour of Emmerdale Studios Village
£5

Starting bid

Tour of Emmerdale Studios Village. Once collected by the Cricket Club, all money raised will be passed on to the MS Society Hambleton and Richmond branch – who are supporting John Love and his family.

Signed Ashes shirt - 2025 Ashes England v Australia item
Signed Ashes shirt - 2025 Ashes England v Australia
£5

Starting bid

Signed Ashes shirt - 2025 Ashes England v Australia. Once collected by the Cricket Club, all money raised will be passed on to the MS Society Hambleton and Richmond branch – who are supporting John Love and his family.

NEW SS Cricket Bat Graham Gooch 333 Turbo Edition item
NEW SS Cricket Bat Graham Gooch 333 Turbo Edition
£5

Starting bid

NEW SS Cricket Bat Graham Gooch 333 Turbo Edition. Once collected by the Cricket Club, all money raised will be passed on to the MS Society Hambleton and Richmond branch – who are supporting John Love and his family.

Signed 'James Anderson' Manchester Originals 100 Cric Shirt item
Signed 'James Anderson' Manchester Originals 100 Cric Shirt
£5

Starting bid

Signed 'James Anderson' Manchester Originals 100 Cricket Shirt. Once collected by the Cricket Club, all money raised will be passed on to the MS Society Hambleton and Richmond branch – who are supporting John Love and his family.

Signed book 'Over the Boundary...' by Nigel G Howard item
Signed book 'Over the Boundary...' by Nigel G Howard item
Signed book 'Over the Boundary...' by Nigel G Howard
£5

Starting bid

Signed book 'Over the Boundary and under the covers' by Nigel G Howard. Once collected by the Cricket Club, all money raised will be passed on to the MS Society Hambleton and Richmond branch – who are supporting John Love and his family.

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