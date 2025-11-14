Crakehall Cricket club – March In March for MS

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Starting bid
Freddie Flintoff Signed Book 'Coming Home'. Once collected by the Cricket Club, all money raised will be passed on to the MS Society Hambleton and Richmond branch – who are supporting John Love and his family.
Starting bid
Signed Alan Shearer England Shirt. Once collected by the Cricket Club, all money raised will be passed on to the MS Society Hambleton and Richmond branch – who are supporting John Love and his family.
Starting bid
Retro Durham Shirt 1995 FotherGill. Once collected by the Cricket Club, all money raised will be passed on to the MS Society Hambleton and Richmond branch – who are supporting John Love and his family.
Starting bid
Golf Open Signed Picture - Louis Oosthwizen. Once collected by the Cricket Club, all money raised will be passed on to the MS Society Hambleton and Richmond branch – who are supporting John Love and his family.
Starting bid
Cricket Ball Signed by Ben Stokes and Mark Wood. Once collected by the Cricket Club, all money raised will be passed on to the MS Society Hambleton and Richmond branch – who are supporting John Love and his family.
Starting bid
Tour of Emmerdale Studios Village. Once collected by the Cricket Club, all money raised will be passed on to the MS Society Hambleton and Richmond branch – who are supporting John Love and his family.
Starting bid
Signed Ashes shirt - 2025 Ashes England v Australia. Once collected by the Cricket Club, all money raised will be passed on to the MS Society Hambleton and Richmond branch – who are supporting John Love and his family.
Starting bid
NEW SS Cricket Bat Graham Gooch 333 Turbo Edition. Once collected by the Cricket Club, all money raised will be passed on to the MS Society Hambleton and Richmond branch – who are supporting John Love and his family.
Starting bid
Signed 'James Anderson' Manchester Originals 100 Cricket Shirt. Once collected by the Cricket Club, all money raised will be passed on to the MS Society Hambleton and Richmond branch – who are supporting John Love and his family.
Starting bid
Signed book 'Over the Boundary and under the covers' by Nigel G Howard. Once collected by the Cricket Club, all money raised will be passed on to the MS Society Hambleton and Richmond branch – who are supporting John Love and his family.
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